This State Now Has the Worst COVID Outbreak in the U.S.

It just topped the list for the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases per capita.

December 29, 2020
There's been a subtle dip in national coronavirus numbers lately. But before you celebrate, unfortunately, it likely isn't the result of lower cases—some states are halting normal reporting until early January. But still, some states have bucked the national trend and have seen stark increases in the past week, with one state in particular seeing a worsening situation. Now, data shows that California has become home to the worst COVID outbreak in the U.S. Read on to see what went wrong on the West Coast, and for more on how bad the pandemic is where you live, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

The Golden State took over the unenviable title after figures provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were updated on Dec. 26. California now tops the national list of daily new cases per capita, seeing their seven-day average jump up from fourth highest to the highest overall.

Now, hospitals across California are buckling under the unprecedented rush of new cases, with many rationing care or planning to triage patients as they arrive. "This team will make necessary decisions about allocating limited medical resources based on the best medical information possible and will use the same decision criteria that is being used nationally and throughout California on all patient cases," Huntington Hospital in Southern California said in a released statement, according to ABC News.

In an attempt to stem the tide of new infections, officials in California announced that stay-at-home orders that were set to expire would likely be extended in most counties for at least three weeks. The restrictions, which are among the strictest in the U.S., prohibit people from leaving home or traveling except to purchase groceries, seek medical attention, practice individual outdoor exercise, or walk pets, Reuters reports.

But California is hardly the only state struggling with a COVID surge. Read on to see which states have been hit the hardest, based on data from CovidActNow as of Dec. 28. And for more on what might make the next phase of the pandemic even more difficult to tackle, check out Dr. Fauci Just Said These 3 Things Are About to Make COVID Worse.

10
Indiana

the Monument Circle and downtown area of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Shutterstock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 62.7

9
South Carolina

Scenic View of the St. Michaels Church from Broad St. in Charleston, SC
iStock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 63.2

8
Delaware

city skyline and Christiana River in Wilmington, Delaware
Shutterstock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 65.2

7
Oklahoma

cityscape photo of Tulsa, Oklahoma at dusk
Shutterstock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 66.1

6
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 66.7

5
Alabama

cityscape photo of a highway, homes, and buildings in Mobile, Alabama
Shutterstock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 67.5

4
Rhode Island

buildings and walking bridge by a lake in Providence, Rhode Island at night
Shutterstock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 79.0

3
Arizona

cityscape photo of Phoenix, Arizona at night
Shutterstock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 80.2

2
Tennessee

nashville tennessee
Shutterstock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 90.8

1
California

A high angle view of San Francisco's business district on a sunny day.
iStock

Daily number of new cases per 100,000 people: 100.4

