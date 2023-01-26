Extra

Sharks Kill Dolphin in Front of Horrified Beachgoers, Forcing Closures

Large shark spotted in water.

By John Wright
January 26, 2023
By John Wright
January 26, 2023

In Australia, a bull shark attacked and killed a dolphin in front of horrified beachgoers, forcing the closure of several popular beaches in northern Sydney. The Telegraph reports that the two bull sharks attacked the dolphin near Shelly Beach at 7 a.m. last Saturday.

A drone captured footage of the attack, including the gravely wounded dolphin struggling to survive after it was initially injured. Read on to find out more, including what experts are saying about the rising number of shark sightings near beaches and how you can avoid a shark attack. 

Eyewitness Reports Huge Shark

Shutterstock

Emily Pettersson, a witness to the attack, said one of the sharks was about nine feet long. She had heard about an injured dolphin, so she swam through the shallow water, hoping to spot it. She caught a glimpse she wasn't expecting: A shark heading straight for the dolphin again.

"Probably about 20 meters (65 feet) out in front of the beach, and I see the dolphin swim past on one side and I see a shadow on the right side," she told the Nine Network. "So I turned around and there's probably about a three-metre (9.8 feet) bull shark but it wasn't even looking at me, it was just going for the dolphin."

Beaches Closed, Event Postponed

Shutterstock

Drone footage appeared to show at least two sharks off the beach. The dolphin struggled to swim with injuries visible to its tail and side, the Telegraph reported. The injured dolphin circled in shallow waters before it became stranded on the beach and died. Images of the dolphin released by Surf Life Saving New South Wales showed at least five bite marks across its body.

Lifeguards evacuated swimmers from the water and closed Shelly and Manly beaches for the rest of the day. A large surf life-saving event, Manly Open Surf, was postponed. Drones continued to monitor for shark activity. No humans had been injured in the attack, officials said. 

Dolphin May Have Been Ill and Vulnerable

Shutterstock

Another beachgoer told ABC, "we saw this dolphin just swimming around in the bay, which we thought was absolutely wonderful. "And the next thing, we walked on and saw, 'hang on, there's been a shark spotted, so we cannot go into the water.' [We] came back and then saw the dolphin was here, on the beach, which is really incredibly sad." It's possible the unfortunate dolphin was sick before it was attacked, one expert said.

"We're thinking it was an unwell dolphin to start with, so that's why it would've stranded on the beach," Jools Farrell, from the Organization for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, told the Telegraph. "In that area, there are quite a lot of sharks around, and if there is a dolphin in the area that is unwell, that would attract sharks as they can sense it."

Shark Sightings More Frequent, But …

Shutterstock

More shark sightings are being reported around the world. A study released last summer found that sharks near Florida are swimming closer to humans, desensitized to the light of urban areas and drawn to fish carcasses discarded by industry. Improving water quality, rising water temperatures due to climate change, and the resurgence of bunker (a type of fish water-dwelling predators feed on) may also be responsible.

But experts say we might see more reports about shark sightings not because there are more of them. It's just that more people are taking video with drones and posting their sightings to social media.

How to Avoid a Shark Attack

Shutterstock

Shark attacks on humans are exceedingly rare. Humans aren't part of sharks' natural diet. But they may attack when frightened or surprised. To prevent a shark attack, experts advise not swimming at dawn and dusk, when sharks tend to be closer to shore and feeding; not swimming where there are schools of small fish offshore; and avoiding areas where people are fishing near piers.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • An intellectual man wearing glasses and a gray turtleneck on his laptop at the library
    An intellectual man wearing glasses and a gray turtleneck on his laptop at the library
    Relationships

    The Most Intellectual Zodiac Sign

    They're instantly impressive.

  • Jeremy Renner Had 30 Bones Crushed by Snow Plow While "Trying to Save Nephew" From Being Hit
    Jeremy Renner Had 30 Bones Crushed by Snow Plow While "Trying to Save Nephew" From Being Hit
    Extra

    Jeremy Renner Had 30 Bones Crushed by Snow Plow While "Trying to Save Nephew" From Being Hit

    "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger."

  • Sharks Kill Dolphin in Front of Horrified Beachgoers, Forcing Closures
    Sharks Kill Dolphin in Front of Horrified Beachgoers, Forcing Closures
    Extra

    Sharks Kill Dolphin in Front of Horrified Beachgoers, Forcing Closures

    Large shark spotted in water.

  • Sausages Mysteriously Stuffed in Mailboxes are Tearing a Community Apart
    Sausages Mysteriously Stuffed in Mailboxes are Tearing a Community Apart
    Extra

    Sausages Mysteriously Stuffed in Mailboxes are Tearing a Community Apart

    "A Serial Sausager on the Island" is tormenting neighbors in New Zealand.

  • woman holding bidet sprayer and roll of toilet paper
    woman holding bidet sprayer and roll of toilet paper
    Health

    5 Surprising Health Benefits of Bidets

    They're better for you—and for the planet, too.

  • A COVID-19 vaccination record card with a vile of vaccine and a syringe.
    A COVID-19 vaccination record card with a vile of vaccine and a syringe.
    Extra

    Utah Plastic Surgeon and 3 Others Allegedly Sold $97,000 Worth of Fake COVID Vaccination Cards

    The group destroyed tens of thousands of dollars of vaccines, officials say.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group