Rich Guy Spends $2 Million Per Year to Look 18 Again—and His Doctors Say it's Working

If money was no object, how far would you be willing to go to slow down the aging process? For one tech guru, a cool $2 million per year is the answer. Software developer Bryan Johnson is opening up about his mission to turn back the hands of time and willingness to spend however much it takes to look like a teenager.

The 45-year-old, who sold his company, Braintree Payment Solutions, to Ebay's PayPal in 2013 for $800 million, has become obsessed with reversing the aging process, opening up about his intense routine to Bloomberg News.

1 Bryan Johnson Has Made It His Job to De-Age

According to the profile achieving the "How to be 18 Years Old Again for Only $2 Million a Year," Johnson wants the "brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis and rectum of an 18 year old." He employs a team of more than 30 doctors and health experts to monitor his "every bodily function" and help him achieve ultimate longevity. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 He Has Invested "Several Million Dollars" and Pays 2 Million Per Year

Oliver Zolman, a 29-year-old regenerative medicine physician, oversees the treatment plan dubbed Project Blueprint, which involved a "several million dollars" investment, which includes an entire medical suite built into the billionaire's Venice, California home.

3 His Routine Is Strict

According to Johnson, he wakes up at 5 am and takes two dozen supplements and medicines, including zinc to supplement his diet and a microdose of lithium for "brain health." His diet is strictly vegan, and he only consumes 1,977 calories a day. He also works out for an hour each day, doing intense exercises. Two hours before he goes to bed, which is precisely at the same time every night, he wears blue-light glasses.

4 He Endures "Dozens" of Medical Procedures a Week

He also also "endures dozens of medical procedures, some quite extreme and painful, then measures their results with additional blood tests, MRIs, ultrasounds and colonoscopies," per the outlet. "He's taken 33,537 images of his bowels, discovered that his eyelashes are shorter than average and probed the thickness of his carotid artery," they continue.

"He blasts his pelvic floor with electromagnetic pulses to improve muscle tone in hard-to-reach places and has a device that counts the number of his nighttime erections."

5 He Also Gets Aesthetic Treatments

He also gets weekly acid peels and laser treatments and gets fat injected into his face to build a "fat scaffolding," he says. Unlike other fillers, he claims the fat "regenerates," the new fat will "create fat on its own," he maintains.

"The body delivers a certain configuration at age 18," Johnson told Bloomberg. "This really is an impassioned approach to achieve age 18 everywhere."

6 His Team Claims It Is Working

His team maintains that all the money and hard work are paying off just a year into the plan. "All of the markers we are tracking have been improving remarkably," says Jeff Toll, an internist working on this team.

This also means that he has "reduced his overall biological age by at least five years" and has "the heart of a 37 year old, the skin of a 28 year old and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18 year old."

7 While People Are Slamming Johnson, He Doesn't Care

While many people took to social media to express their shock and critique Johnson's way of life, he doesn't really care what anyone thinks. "Responses today were surprisingly tame. Haters, I know you are hard at work creating zingers, take-downs, and insults. I'm looking forward to them!" he tweeted.