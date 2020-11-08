Health

If You Only Brush Your Teeth Once a Day, This Is When You Should Do It

Dentists explain that if you're going to skimp on your oral hygiene, make sure it's not at this time.

By Kali Coleman
November 8, 2020
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
November 8, 2020
Smiling woman brushing her teeth and text messaging on cell phone in the bathroom.
circle

Let's admit it: We all slack on our oral hygiene routines. Most of us are not flossing as much as we should, and even brushing our teeth twice every day, as dentists recommend, is not something many of us do consistently. However, if you are only going to brush once, dentists have some insight as to when to do it. Read on to find out what the experts recommend, and for more help with your teeth, here's How You're Storing Your Toothbrush in the Worst Way Possible.

"Bacteria change every 12 hours so in order to keep the population under control, you should be brushing ideally every twelve hours," says Ellie Phillips, DDS, author of Mouth Care Comes Clean. She adds that the one time you don't want to skip brushing your teeth is before you go to bed, because the "most dangerous time" for your teeth is when you're asleep.

"That's the most dangerous time for teeth because your saliva flow is reduced, and your mouth becomes more acidic. And many people breathe through their mouths at night making their mouths even drier," Phillips explains. "Saliva is the main protector of our teeth."

Of course, Phillips and dentists across the country, per the American Dental Association, say you should really "brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled brush." If not, there could be consequences for more than just your mouth. Read on for the health problems that can result from not brushing your teeth enough, and for more on your oral hygiene, find out What Happens When You Only Brush Your Teeth Once a Day.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1
Dementia

bad eating habits and lack of exercise cause bad brain health, study finds
Shutterstock

After following almost 5,500 people for 18 years, a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society in 20212 found that those who admitted to not brushing their teeth daily had a 22 to 65 percent greater risk of dementia than those who brushed regularly. And for more dental mistakes you're making, discover what 25 Things You're Doing That Would Horrify Your Dentist.

2
Pneumonia

iStock

If you improve your oral hygiene, you may actually reduce your likelihood of developing pneumonia. A landmark 2003 study published in the Annals of Periodontology found that improved oral hygiene measures reduced the incidence of pneumonia by around 40 percent. And for more useful content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3
Kidney disease

Woman experiencing kidney disease lower back pain
Shutterstock

Gum disease that comes from poor oral hygiene habits can also result in kidney disease. A 2010 study published in the Journal of Periodontology found that adults with gum disease were almost five times more likely to develop chronic kidney disease. And for more dental hygiene tips, find out How Often You Should Really Change Your Toothbrush.

4
Diabetes

man getting a diabetes test at the doctors office
Shutterstock

The connection between diabetes and gum disease has long been reported, and a recent 2020 study published in the journal Diabetologia just concluded that increased teeth brushing can result in an 8 percent decreased risk of diabetes. And for more on how your hygiene habits affect your health, check out This Is How Often You Should Really Be Showering, Doctors Say.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • scarlett johansson on the red carpet
    scarlett johansson on the red carpet
    Culture

    The Biggest Child Actors Ever, Then and Now

    They grow up so fast!

  • 40th birthday balloons
    40th birthday balloons
    Smarter Living

    40 Things That Will Make You Feel Old After 40

    Think twice about getting the band back together.

  • Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z
    Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z
    Culture

    Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Could Win a Grammy

    Blue Ivy is lending her talent to a new project.

  • Joe Biden COVID mask
    Joe Biden COVID mask
    Health

    Why Fauci Isn't on Biden's COVID Task Force

    Fauci wasn't the only notable name left off the list.

  • Generation Z teens wearing protective face masks during Covid-19 Coronavirus epidemic spread.
    Generation Z teens wearing protective face masks during Covid-19 Coronavirus epidemic spread.
    Health

    This State Just Changed Its Stance on Masks

    Eight months into the pandemic, this governor did a 180.

  • The Most Regretted Home Improvement Decision
    The Most Regretted Home Improvement Decision
    Smarter Living

    The Most Regretted Home Improvement Decision

    Don't let this mistake leave your home lacking.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE