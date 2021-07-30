Health

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

These establishments have banded together and are requiring guests under 12 to be vaccinated.

By Kali Coleman
July 30, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
July 30, 2021

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.

RELATED: If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Have to Pay More to Do This One Thing.

On July 30, the Broadway League announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require theatergoers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID in order to attend performances. This will affect many of the shows scheduled to return in September, after a year and a half of performances being shut down.

"Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket," the Broadway League said in a statement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only given emergency use authorization to three COVID vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. But Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines have also been authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In order for a Broadway theater guest to be considered fully vaccinated, the performance date must be at least 14 days after an individual's second dose in a two-dose series or 14 days after a single-dose vaccine. Vaccinations will also be required for performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff.

Additionally, masks will have to be worn by all audience members when inside the theatre, except when they're eating or drinking in designated areas.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

But there are still exceptions to this new mandate. According to the Broadway League's statement, patrons do not have to be vaccinated if they are under the age of 12 or have a "medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination." These people must show proof of a negative PCR COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of the start of the performance or a negative rapid test taken within six hours before.

"As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I'm pleased that the theatre owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses," Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement. "A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theatres makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety."

According to The New York Times, Broadway is still planning to reopen at full capacity in September with no social distancing, with theaters ranging in size from 600 to 1,900 seats.

RELATED: If You Traveled Here Recently, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated.

Broadway's vaccination and mask requirement comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it was recommending masks indoors for vaccinated individuals in substantial or high transmission areas. Currently, New York City has substantial transmission, according to the CDC.

Theatergoers will have to be vaccinated and masked for all performances through the end of Oct. 2021. For performances in November and beyond, "theatre owners anticipate a review of policies in September, and may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates," the Broadway League said.

RELATED: This Is How Bad COVID Cases Are in Your State, Data Shows

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • 7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    Culture

    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend

    What to marathon on your days off.

  • Beer
    Beer
    Smarter Living

    If You Have This Beer, Throw It Out—Carefully

    This beer could be dangerous.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Culture

    Why Palace Aides "Look Forward" to Harry's Book

    "There is his truth and there is the truth."

  • Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Health

    Walmart Is Bringing Back This COVID Precaution

    The reversal is going into effect immediately.

  • Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Culture

    How Simone Biles Knew She Had to Drop Out

    She exited Olympic events due to the "twisties."

  • Older woman wearing a mask
    Older woman wearing a mask
    Health

    CDC Data Causes Concern About Breakthroughs

    Here's why you should be wearing your mask again.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group