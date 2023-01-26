Bride-to-Be Sparks Controversy Saying Bridesmaids Shouldn't Pay "For a Single Thing"

A bride-to-be sparked online debate after sharing her unorthodox views on the unfair financial burden placed on bridesmaids. The TikTok user, whose first name is Claudia, believes the bride and groom should be responsible for all wedding costs, including anything related to the wedding party. "Your wedding is not your bridesmaid's financial responsibility," she says.

"If they were a guest, they would be paying a certain amount to come to your wedding. Sure, in wedding gifts, maybe they're buying a new dress, for example, but if they're in your bridal party, they're paying for a lot of stuff." Here's why Claudia doesn't think bridesmaids should be on the hook for their dresses and other expenses.

Consider Their Budget

Claudia is getting married in August 2023 and has no plans to force expenses on her bridesmaids. "If they're in your bridal party, they're paying for a lot of stuff. Bridal shower hens, party makeup, hair, if you're paying for that, a dress, jewelry, shoes, and a wedding gift. On top of that, you're essentially asking for them to pay for your financial responsibilities, right? It's your wedding. You want to have a wedding, and yet you are expecting them to put their financial goals or their finances to the side to make way for your wedding when it may not be in their budget at all," she says in her video.

Be Considerate

Claudia says brides need to get over the idea that being a bridesmaid is an honor. "To the brides that think, oh, this is a privilege to be my bridesmaids, I would implore you to think again, your bridesmaids are dedicating their time, their emotional energy, their physical energy to be a bridesmaid in whatever aspect you expect them to show up for. So asking them to pay financially on top of that."

She adds, "And weddings are not cheap. Hold on. Like weddings are not cheap. It's gonna be around a thousand dollars on average, the Australian average for a bridesmaid to pay her way from start to finish for the wedding—if I was a bridesmaid, I would not be comfortable with that cost. So you need to ask yourself, is this financially viable for my friend? If you are gonna ask them, to pay their own way, is this financially viable? Would I be comfortable paying X amount of money that I'm asking them to pay?"ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Cherish Your Friendships

The bride says expecting bridesmaids to pay may cause resentment. "Do I want this money situation to cause a wedge in my friendship? And can I even afford to have bridesmaids? If you can't pay for it, then realistically, you shouldn't be able to, you shouldn't have bridesmaids. Every situation is different. Yes, you can have bridesmaids who are like, look, I'm happy to pay. Like my friends have offered, my bridesmaids have offered, look, we want to pay for these."

She adds, "And I personally don't feel comfortable asking them to pay for things when I have asked them to be in my bridal party. It's not a privilege. It's work for them, and they're my friends and they love me. They wanna support me, but it's not their responsibility to pay around seven to $800 at the moment per bridesmaid to be in my wedding. It's just not fair."

It's Not Just About You

Claudia makes the point that the bridal party might not feel comfortable saying how they feel. "Your bridesmaids may not feel comfortable coming to you and saying, Hey, listen, I can't afford this because they love you and they want you to have the best wedding ever. But you need to think about their financial situations as well. It's not just about you. Just because it's your day doesn't mean that they care as much about it as you do. You are the only person as a bride who cares as much about your wedding as you do—maybe a controversial hot take."

TikTok Responds

Comments on Claudia's post are mostly supportive. "Thiissss tho!! 🫶🏼🫶🏼 it's an honor but not a financial burden for them," one commenter said. "I thought it was normal for the bride to pay for everything. I was gobsmacked when I heard some have to pay for their own dresses 😳," said another. Another says you should "feel like you should only have the amount of bridesmaids you can afford. I don't want to stress anyone out financially." But not everyone agrees, "Bridesmaids have the option to say NO you are an adult," wrote Asia Mila. "Bridesmaids have the option to say NO you are an adult," added Amber.