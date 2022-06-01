This Dietary Supplement Is Being Pulled From Shelves, FDA Warns

Last month's peanut butter recall was big news—not just because of the widespread nature of the initial recall, but because of the ripples it continues to send through the national marketplace, which is packed with related products. Now, another item is being recalled due to nut-related concerns that could pose significant health risks. Read on to find out what it is, why it's being recalled, and what to do if you have it at home right now.

The Jif peanut butter recall has made major news since it was initially announced on May 20.

On May 20, the J. M. Smucker Co. announced it was recalling select Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. The recalled products include a wide array of Jif crunchy, creamy, and natural peanut butter in various sizes and package types, all named on the website for the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

But the recall continues to make major news in recent weeks because it didn't stop there: After the initial Jif recall posted, many additional product recalls followed suit, as these products also contain some of the potentially tainted peanut butter. It began on May 21, with Wawa announcing a recall on two products containing Jif, per the FDA website. Then on May 23, Cargill released a recall notice on more related products—and the deluge of related recalls continues.

The most recent related recall comes from Safeway Fresh Foods of Vineland, New Jersey, which on May 28 announced it was recalling Quick Chek-branded apple and peanut butter snack trays sold in New Jersey because the Jif peanut butter portion could be contaminated.

In all, there have been 15 total brand recalls representing dozens of products. And given the popularity and widespread distribution of the potentially contaminated Jif peanut butters, there may likely be more related recalls to come.

Now, a supplement is being recalled because it could contain undeclared peanuts.

Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc. of Indiana is recalling its 30-count bottles of Botanic Choice brand Prune & Senna Softgels because they may contain undeclared peanuts. In this case, the recall is not related to the Jiff issue; rather, people who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they consume these products without realizing they contain the allergen, according to the company announcement dated May 26 and shared by the FDA on May 27.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not identify its presence. Further investigation indicates the problem was caused by accidental contamination of one of the raw materials used to make the product.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported so far in connection with this issue.

Here's how to know if you have the recalled supplements at home.

The recalled supplements were distributed around the country in the brand's retail store as well as through online and mail orders. They come in a 30-count, white plastic bottle marked with lot number 6105193 on the bottom. A manufacturing date of 03-2022 is stamped on the label.

Return your recalled supplements now to get a full refund.

If you bought any of the recalled 30-count bottles of Prune & Senna, the recall notice urges you to return your items to the place where you got them for a full refund. If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact the company at 800-644-8327.

