Health

If Your Lips Look Like This, Get Your Heart Checked, Doctors Urge

This subtle change can indicate a major problem.

By Lauren Gray
September 15, 2022
By Lauren Gray
September 15, 2022

Having a healthy heart is one of the most important factors in your overall health. That's because heart disease is the single leading cause of mortality among both men and women in the U.S., accounting for roughly one in every five deaths. Yet many people are unaware of some of the subtle signs of heart disease, and in particular congenital heart disease, which can take many forms. Read on to learn one surprising symptom you may notice in your lips, and what's behind this particular heart health red flag.

READ THIS NEXT: Doing This at Night Slashes Your Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke by 75 Percent, New Study Says.

Congenital heart disease affects not only babies, but also adults.

man suffering from heart pain
file404 / Shutterstuck

Every year, roughly 40,000 babies are born in the U.S. with congenital heart disease, a condition defined by having one or more structural defects in the heart at birth. While much of the time, congenital heart disease is found prenatally or shortly after delivery, "for some people, signs or symptoms of congenital heart disease aren't noticed until adulthood," says the Mayo Clinic.

Other individuals treated for congenital heart disease in their youth may also see symptoms resurface years later, experts say.

READ THIS NEXT: If Your Legs Feel Like This, Get Your Heart Checked.

It can cause serious health complications.

A doctor listening to the heartbeat of a senior man by using a stethoscope
iStock

Adults with congenital heart disease can develop a range of potentially serious complications, even after treatment. These may include heart arrhythmia (irregular heart beat), an infection of the heart, stroke, heart failure, or pulmonary hypertension.

"People with congenital heart disease need lifelong medical care. Treatment may include regular checkups (watchful waiting), medications or surgery. If you have adult congenital heart disease, ask your health care provider how often you need a checkup," advises the Mayo Clinic.

If your lips look like this, get your heart checked.

Woman looking at her lips in the mirror
Shutterstock

Some people with heart disease develop cyanosis, or cyanotic congenital heart disease (CCHD). This means that their heart defect or defects reduce the amount of oxygen delivered to the rest of the body.

When this occurs, many patients will develop a bluish tint to the color of their lips, the result of reduced oxygen in the red blood cells. Some people may notice this change in coloration in their skin or fingernails, the Mayo Clinic notes.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Watch out for these other signs of congenital heart disease.

Man holding his chest having a hard time breathing
Shutterstock

Several other signs of congenital heart disease may help you identify a problem. These include irregular heart rhythms, chest pain, shortness of breath, swelling (edema) in body tissue or organs, and increased exhaustion with activity.

If you have a known history of congenital heart disease—even if you have been treated in the past and lived without symptoms since—it's important to have your heart checked immediately if you notice any of these symptoms.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Video Shows Woman Frantically Fighting Off Python Hiding Under Office Trolley
    Video Shows Woman Frantically Fighting Off Python Hiding Under Office Trolley
    Extra

    Video Shows Woman Frantically Fighting Off Python Hiding Under Office Trolley

    This video footage is literally the stuff of nightmares.

  • woman shopping for clothes and looking at window displays in shopping street
    woman shopping for clothes and looking at window displays in shopping street
    Smarter Living

    This Retail Chain Is Closing More Stores

    Locations will start closing on Oct. 5.

  • People in the parking lot of a Walmart superstore in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
    People in the parking lot of a Walmart superstore in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Is Under Fire for Allegedly Doing This

    A lawsuit claims shoppers are at risk.

  • Couple talking on the couch expressing gratitude
    Couple talking on the couch expressing gratitude
    Relationships

    Questions From Your Partner That Are Red Flags

    Here's what therapists say to look out for.

  • The main cast of "Little House on the Prairie" on the set circa 1970s
    The main cast of "Little House on the Prairie" on the set circa 1970s
    Entertainment

    See Ma from "Little House on the Prairie" Now

    80-Year-Old Karen Grassle played Caroline Ingalls.

  • An entrance sign for Yellowstone National Park
    An entrance sign for Yellowstone National Park
    Travel

    Yellowstone National Park's Roads Are "Melting"

    Here's what that means for visitors.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group