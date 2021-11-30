Health

If You Have This Birds Eye Product in Your Freezer, Toss It Now, FDA Warns

This item is subject to a new recall over safety concerns due to potential contamination.

November 30, 2021
November 30, 2021

Pre-packaged frozen foods make for convenient go-tos that can ease the burdens of putting food on the table amid the busy nature of everyday life—particularly during the hectic holiday season. But that doesn't mean all the food in your freezer is necessarily safe for consumption. In fact, one popular brand is recalling a product that you may have at home right now due to safety concerns over potential contamination. Read to discover which Birds Eye item should be thrown out immediately.

Conagra is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots.

Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12-ounce packages with specific "best by" dates because they could potentially contain small rocks and metal fragments, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Some people who purchased these items already made the unfortunate discovery, which is how Conagra learned of the issue.

Only certain packages of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots are affected by the recall.

Not all of the brand's packaged broccoli tots are affected by the recall. To check if your items are affected, look for the specific best-by dates of Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, 2022 (batch code 4715105620); Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, 2022 (batch code 4715104220); Nov. 17, 2022 (batch code 4715113720); and Nov. 10, 2022 (batch code 4715113020).

No other Birds Eye products are affected by the recall, so you don't need to worry about any other items in your freezer.

Two customers reported minor injuries from the recalled product.

So far, Conagra says two of its customers have reported minor injuries as a result of eating the contaminated frozen foods. Both reported dental damage associated with eating the recalled product, thanks to the presence of foreign substances.

Here's what to do if you have Birds Eye Broccoli Tots at home right now.

Conagra Brands is working with its retail partners to make sure that the recalled products get pulled from store shelves. But if you already purchased Birds Eye Broccoli Tots with one of the best-by dates listed, you should dispose of them right away. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the brand recommends as part of its voluntary recall information posted on the FDA site.

You can also contact Conagra Brands consumer care directly with any concerns at 800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or by sending an email to consumer.care@conagra.com.

