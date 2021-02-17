Health

Biden Says This Is When You'll Easily Be Able to Get a Vaccine Appointment

The president just announced a timeline for when you'll probably get your jab.

By Zachary Mack
February 17, 2021
The COVID vaccine's rollout has certainly been far from an easy one, with supply and distribution issues plaguing its earliest days. But a renewed effort to expedite the process to ensure enough doses get into citizens' arms is beginning to have an effect, with top officials now predicting a clearer timeline of when most Americans will be able to get their shots. In fact, President Joe Biden has said most Americans will easily be able to get a vaccine appointment by the middle of this summer. Read on to see exactly when the commander-in-chief believes jabs will be widely available, and for more on where you may be able to get your shots in your area, If You Live in These States, You Can Now Get Vaccinated at Walmart.

Biden says shots will be widely available "by the end of July."

Senior male doctor vaccinates a young man in a doctor's office
iStock

As an opening question during a town hall event hosted by CNN on Feb. 16, the president was asked by host Anderson Cooper when vaccines would be available and ready to distribute to the general public. "By the end of July, we will have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American," Biden replied, clarifying that they will "be available" by that date to start rolling out.

"The clear notion is if you're eligible, if it's available, get the vaccine," he urged later in the event. "Get the vaccine." And for the latest COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The president believes things could be more "normal" by the holidays.

Group of friends hanging out wearing masks
Shutterstock

Over the course of the town hall, the president fielded other pandemic-related questions and offered a few predictions as to when life could begin to return to normal. Biden was cautiously optimistic that by the beginning of the next school year in September, the U.S. would be "significantly better off than we are today," and while reiterating that he didn't want to "overpromise" anything to the public, he also predicted that "by next Christmas I think we'll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today," The New York Times reports.

"I think a year from now…I think that there'll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, have to wear a mask," Biden said, "I said but we don't know. So I don't want to overpromise anything here. I told you when I ran and when I got elected, I will always level with you." And for more on what you should still avoid post-jab, Dr. Fauci Says Doing This After Getting Vaccinated Is a Huge Mistake.

Biden is ramping up production and administration of vaccines.

pfizer vaccine against Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on the production line
Shutterstock

The president explained that through use of the Defense Production Act, he has been able to ramp up production from the 50 million doses that had been made since he took office in January. "What's going to happen is it's going to continue to increase as we move along," Biden told Cooper. "We will have reached 400 million doses by the end of May and 600 million by the end of July…[But] it's one thing to have the vaccine. It's another thing to have vaccinators."

Biden went on to describe how action had already been taken to help ensure doses could be administered quickly. "Now we have made significant strides increasing the number of vaccinators. I issued an executive order allowing former retired docs and nurses to do it. We have over a thousand military personnel…We have gotten the National Guard engaged…Plus we have opened up a considerable amount of locations where you can get the vaccine," he explained.

Fauci had offered a different timeline earlier the same day.

Senior patient waiting for vaccination while young female doctor pulling COVID-19 vaccine from vial with syringe. Focus on vial with vaccine and doctor´s hand with syringe.
iStock

But at least one other top official has offered a slightly different projection of when doses might become more widely available. Earlier on the same day during an interview with CNN, Anthony Fauci, MD, revised a prediction he had made the previous week, pushing back his originally stated dates, telling anchor Jim Sciutto: "That timeline will probably be prolonged, maybe into mid-to-late May and early June."

Fauci explained that his initial estimate of late April was based on information surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that has since changed. But Fauci also clarified that even though vaccine eligibility may be opened up in May and June, it may take a "few months" to actually get the rollout really going, presenting a timeline that falls somewhat more in line with the president's prediction. "Let's say, in May, vaccines are going to be widely available to almost anybody—May, June. But it may take until June, July, and August to finally get everyone vaccinated," Fauci said. And for more on who should hold off on some types of jabs, If You're Over 65, You Shouldn't Get This New Vaccine, Experts Warn.

