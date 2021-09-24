Health experts have been battling back and forth over the last few weeks about whether or not additional COVID vaccine doses should be made available to vaccinated people in the U.S., and now a decision has been made. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) agreed to recommend that those 65 and older or younger with underlying medical conditions, as well as residents of nursing homes and frontline workers, can receive booster shots once they are six months out from their last dose. But that's only for people who got Pfizer—President Joe Biden just warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients that this advice does not pertain to them.

As of now, the FDA and CDC have only approved a third shot for the Pfizer vaccine. Biden said that data on additional doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson is still being reviewed. "Our doctors and scientists are working day and night to analyze the data from those two organizations on whether and when you need a booster shot, and we'll provide updates for you as the process moves ahead," he said during a Sept. 24 press conference.

Moderna sent the FDA paperwork for its additional 50 microgram booster in early September, while Johnson & Johnson indicated on Sept. 21 that it had just submitted data on its booster to the agency. For the millions of Americans who initially received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson jabs, the president is cautioning that they wait for further recommendations and not attempt to get a Pfizer booster. According to Biden, there is the likelihood that booster recommendations will be opened up in the "near term."

"We're also looking to the time when we're going to be able to expand the booster shots basically across the board. So I would just say it'd be better to wait your turn in line, wait in line, wait your turn and to get there," Biden said.

The president informed the recipients of these two vaccines that data shows they still have a "high degree of protection" against the virus, especially when it comes to severe illness. According to a CDC study from Sept. 24, Moderna is 93 percent effective against COVID hospitalizations amid the Delta variant, while Johnson & Johnson is 71 percent effective.

"Recent data indicates there's only one confirmed positive case per 5,000 fully vaccinated Americans per day. You're as safe as possible. You're in good shape," Biden assured.

He also advised that additional shots are not the country's main priority right now, despite the Pfizer recommendation. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it's caused by the fact that despite Americans having an unprecedented and successful vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months, free vaccines have been available in 80,000 locations, we still have over 70 million Americans who have failed to get a single shot," Biden said. "Three-quarters of the eligible have gotten at least one shot, but one quarter has not gotten any and in a country as large as ours, that 25 percent minority can cause an awful lot of damage. They are causing a lot of damage."

The president added that, "The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, over running emergency rooms and intensive care units … The refusal to get vaccinated has cost all of us and I'm moving forward with vaccination requirements wherever I can."

