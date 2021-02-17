As we near the one-year anniversary of when lockdowns began in the U.S., Americans are itching to know when we can expect normalcy again. Many experts have tried to predict when life will go back to how it was pre-COVID, while others have warned that we can never truly return to the way we used to live. Now, President Joe Biden has offered his own perspective on the future of the pandemic. Keep reading to see Biden's prediction, and for more on where we could go from here, The U.K.'s Top Scientist Has a Chilling COVID Warning for Americans.

President Biden predicts we will be back to normal by Christmas.

During a CNN Presidential Town Hall on Feb. 16, moderator Anderson Cooper asked Biden when he thought the pandemic would end so that we could get back to our normal lives. Although POTUS was hesitant to share a prediction because he didn't "want to over-promise anything," he did offer Cooper his forecast.

"As my mother would say, with the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors, by next Christmas, I think we'll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today," Biden said. "A year from now, I think that there'll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced [or] having to wear a mask."

Although we may not be fully back to normal, the president noted that things will be looking up by September. "It is highly unlikely that by the beginning of next year's traditional school year, in September, we are not significantly better off than we are right now," he added.

Biden's prediction follows slightly more optimistic estimates by Dr. Fauci.

The president's forecast follows the most recent prediction by White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD. On Feb. 2, Fauci said we could put an end to the pandemic well before Christmas. "I think if we do it right—if we really efficiently and effectively get people vaccinated—we can do that by the end of the summer [or] the beginning of the fall," the infectious disease expert told CNN.

Biden predicts most people will be able to get vaccinated by July.

The COVID vaccine is a key tool in helping us return to normal. The president cited the need to achieve herd immunity through vaccination in order to get things back to some form of normalcy. Biden predicted that "by the end of July," the vaccine will be available to every American who wants to receive it.

From there, it will take a bit longer to get those people vaccinated, which tracks with his prediction that we'd then return to normal by the end of December.

The president emphasized the importance of public health measures to help get us to Christmas.

Although the vaccine will be a huge help in getting us back to normal, Biden emphasized the importance of taking precautions to help keep us safe until then. "It matters whether you continue to wear that mask. It matters whether you continue to socially distance. It matters whether you wash your hands with hot water," he said. He pointed out that these simple measures can save a lot of lives before we reach herd immunity.

The COVID committee had warned Biden against offering predictions.

Before telling Cooper his prediction, Biden said his COVID committee had given him the advice to avoid discussing the future of the pandemic. "Be careful not to predict things you don't know for certain because then you'll be held accountable," Biden said, describing the advice he received from the committee. POTUS attempted to temper his response noting, "We don't know for certain," before sharing his best predictions.