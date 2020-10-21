Many people can only dream of having a piece from one of their favorite designers, as coveted items from the greats can go for exorbitant prices. But now, one fashion icon is bringing her work a little closer to most people's homes: Designer Betsey Johnson just announced a new beauty collaboration with Walmart. Read on to find out more about the collection, and for more recent Walmart partnerships, Walmart Just Launched a Brand-New Line That's Two Years in the Making.

Johnson's new Walmart-exclusive line is called Luv Betsey, and all of the items currently listed on Walmart's website are under $10. The line includes a three-shade higher palette, a perfume, a four-piece lipstick set, a twelve-shade eyeshadow palette, a trio of lip gloss creams and lip gloss shimmers, a six-shade glitter gel palette, a mascara and eyeliner duo, as well as a brush kit with a cosmetic bag.

"With this new collection launching exclusively at Walmart, Betsey expands her cosmetics offering—reaching an even wider range of modern women who are looking for on-trend beauty options at an affordable price point," the website reads.

The line first launched on the Walmart website on Oct. 20. And while some of the items are already out of stock online, the collection will also become available in Walmart stores across the country on Nov. 1, according to Stylecaster.

"I have always loved makeup. From 1960s Twiggy to Madonna to Beyoncé to Billie Eilish," Johnson told Stylecaster. "I love makeup and I love that I have the opportunity through Walmart to do makeup with the quality that I believe in and a price range that is affordable. It gives me a chance to connect with my younger audience, who wants great makeup at a great price."

In an interview with Nylon, Johnson said the inspiration behind the collection was actually her two granddaughters.

"They love makeup and they really love this line. I love that I feel the same way about makeup as my 12- and 14-year-old granddaughters do," she said.

Johnson has been known for her over-the-top designs since the 1960s. The American fashion designer is often praised for her eccentric yet feminine aesthetic, and famous for designing clothes for celebrities like Edie Sedgwick and Lisa Loeb.

As for Johnson's favorite product in the collection? It's the red lipstick. She told Stylecaster that it's the "best red" lipstick she's ever seen, calling it her "signature" color. And for more Walmart news you might have missed, find out how Walmart's Massive Redesign Will Change the Way You Shop.