For all of us who have ever felt like there were simply too many shows to stream, 2020 finally gave us the time to catch up on a significant number of them—if not under the most ideal circumstances. But even in a year when most of us spent more time inside than ever, there were still an awful lot of great series to keep up on. From edgy comedies to lyrical dramas to gripping docuseries, the best TV shows of 2020 took ample hours of couch time to get through.

For our list of the best series of the year, we turned to Metacritic, which scores shows based on an average of their reviews. Their ranked list includes some of 2020's biggest breakout hits, as well as some lesser known offerings that are just as deserving of your attention. Some of these shows made their debut this year, while others simply put forth exceptional seasons. Read on to find out if your favorite made the cut. And for the opposite end of the spectrum, check out The Worst TV Show of 2020, According to Critics.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50 Murder on Middle Beach

Metascore: 76

49 The Flight Attendant

Metascore: 76

48 Star Trek: Picard

Metascore: 76

47 The Vow

Metascore: 76

46 Challenger: The Final Flight

Metascore: 76

45 Tiger King

Metascore: 76

44 Julie and the Phantoms

Metascore: 77

43 Party of Five

Metascore: 77

42 Ozark

Metascore: 77

41 Betty

Metascore: 77

40 We Are Who We Are

Metascore: 77

39 Love Fraud

Metascore: 77

38 In My Skin

Metascore: 78

37 Search Party

Metascore: 78

36 What We Do in the Shadows

Metascore: 79

35 Everything's Gonna be Okay

Metascore: 79

34 Lovecraft Country

Metascore: 79

33 The Queen's Gambit

Metascore: 79

32 Never Have I Ever

Metascore: 80

31 Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

Metascore: 80

30 The Boys

Metascore: 80

29 Central Park

Metascore: 81

28 Cheer

Metascore: 81

27 The Plot Against America

Metascore: 82

26 I'll Be Gone in the Dark

Metascore: 82

25 Normal People

Metascore: 82

24 The Midnight Gospel

Metascore: 82

23 Ramy

Metascore: 83

22 Sex Education

Metascore: 83

21 Feel Good

Metascore: 83

20 One Day at a Time

Metascore: 84

19 The Good Fight

Metascore: 84

18 The Good Lord Bird

Metascore: 84

17 Little America

Metascore: 85

16 I Hate Suzie

Metascore: 85

15 Immigration Nation

Metascore: 85

14 Unorthodox

Metascore: 85

13 P-Valley

Metascore: 85

12 The Crown

Metascore: 85

11 I May Destroy You

Metascore: 86

10 Mrs. America

Metascore: 87

9 The Baby-Sitters Club

Metascore: 87

8 Lenox Hill

Metascore: 87

7 Visible: Out on Television

Metascore: 89

6 The Last Dance

Metascore: 90

5 BoJack Horseman

Metascore: 91

4 My Brilliant Friend

Metascore: 92

3 Better Call Saul

Metascore: 92

2 Pen15

Metascore: 93

1 City So Real

Metascore: 93

