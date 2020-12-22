Culture

The Best TV Show of 2020, According to Critics

In a year with a lot of indoor time, these were the TV series worth streaming.

By Richard Evans
December 22, 2020
Avatar
By Richard Evans
December 22, 2020
circle

For all of us who have ever felt like there were simply too many shows to stream, 2020 finally gave us the time to catch up on a significant number of them—if not under the most ideal circumstances. But even in a year when most of us spent more time inside than ever, there were still an awful lot of great series to keep up on. From edgy comedies to lyrical dramas to gripping docuseries, the best TV shows of 2020 took ample hours of couch time to get through.

For our list of the best series of the year, we turned to Metacritic, which scores shows based on an average of their reviews. Their ranked list includes some of 2020's biggest breakout hits, as well as some lesser known offerings that are just as deserving of your attention. Some of these shows made their debut this year, while others simply put forth exceptional seasons. Read on to find out if your favorite made the cut. And for the opposite end of the spectrum, check out The Worst TV Show of 2020, According to Critics.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50
Murder on Middle Beach

murder on middle beach
HBO

Metascore: 76

And for more great offerings from this year, These Are the Best Movies of 2020, According to Critics.

49
The Flight Attendant

still from the flight attendant
HBO Max

Metascore: 76

48
Star Trek: Picard

star trek picard
CBS All Access

Metascore: 76

And for more fun content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

47
The Vow

still from the vow
HBO

Metascore: 76

46
Challenger: The Final Flight

challenger the final flight
Netflix

Metascore: 76

45
Tiger King

tiger king
Netflix

Metascore: 76

And for more of what we streamed this year, These Were the Most Popular Shows on Netflix in 2020.

44
Julie and the Phantoms

julie and the phantoms
Kailey Schwerman / Netflix

Metascore: 77

43
Party of Five

party of five
Gilles Mingasson / Freeform

Metascore: 77

42
Ozark

laura linney and jason bateman on ozark
Netflix

Metascore: 77

41
Betty

still from betty
HBO

Metascore: 77

40
We Are Who We Are

we are who we are
HBO

Metascore: 77

39
Love Fraud

love fraud
Showtime

Metascore: 77

38
In My Skin

in my skin
BBC Three

Metascore: 78

37
Search Party

still from search party
HBO Max

Metascore: 78

36
What We Do in the Shadows

what we do in the shadows
FX

Metascore: 79

35
Everything's Gonna be Okay

everything's gonna be okay
Freeform

Metascore: 79

34
Lovecraft Country

lovecraft country
HBO

Metascore: 79

33
The Queen's Gambit

the queen's gambit
Netflix

Metascore: 79

32
Never Have I Ever

never have I ever
Netflix

Metascore: 80

31
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

atlanta's missing and murdered
HBO

Metascore: 80

30
The Boys

still from the boys
Prime Video

Metascore: 80

29
Central Park

still from central park
Apple TV+

Metascore: 81

28
Cheer

still from cheer
Netflix

Metascore: 81

27
The Plot Against America

the plot against america
HBO

Metascore: 82

26
I'll Be Gone in the Dark

i'll be gone in the dark
HBO

Metascore: 82

25
Normal People

still from normal people
Hulu

Metascore: 82

24
The Midnight Gospel

the midnight gospel
Netflix

Metascore: 82

23
Ramy

still from ramy
Hulu

Metascore: 83

22
Sex Education

still from sex education
Sam Taylor / Netflix

Metascore: 83

21
Feel Good

still from feel good
Netflix

Metascore: 83

20
One Day at a Time

one day at a time
Pop

Metascore: 84

19
The Good Fight

the good fight
Patrick Harbron / CBS All Access

Metascore: 84

18
The Good Lord Bird

the good lord bird
Showtime

Metascore: 84

17
Little America

little america
Apple TV+

Metascore: 85

16
I Hate Suzie

I hate suzie
Sky Atlantic

Metascore: 85

15
Immigration Nation

immigration nation
Netflix

Metascore: 85

14
Unorthodox

still from unorthodox
Netflix

Metascore: 85

13
P-Valley

still from p-valley
Starz

Metascore: 85

12
The Crown

still from the crown
Netflix

Metascore: 85

And for more on what the queen and her cohorts think of this series, check out Here's What All the British Royals Really Think About "The Crown."

11
I May Destroy You

I may destroy you
HBO

Metascore: 86

10
Mrs. America

mrs. america
FX

Metascore: 87

9
The Baby-Sitters Club

the baby-sitters club
Netflix

Metascore: 87

And for more to watch on Netflix, check out The 50 Best Netflix Shows Ever, According to Critics.

8
Lenox Hill

lenox hill
Stephanie Keith / Netflix

Metascore: 87

7
Visible: Out on Television

visible out on television
Apple TV+

Metascore: 89

6
The Last Dance

the last dance
ESPN Films

Metascore: 90

5
BoJack Horseman

bojack horseman
Netflix

Metascore: 91

And for more ways to kill time on Netflix, check out The 20 TV Shows Streaming on Netflix That Have the Most Episodes.

4
My Brilliant Friend

my brilliant friend
Eduardo Castaldo / HBO

Metascore: 92

3
Better Call Saul

better call saul
Greg Lewis / AMC

Metascore: 92

And for more of the year's best, These Are the Best Horror Films of 2020, According to Critics.

2
Pen15

still from pen15
Hulu

Metascore: 93

1
City So Real

city so real
National Geographic

Metascore: 93

And for the films that failed to impress this year, check out The Worst Movie of 2020, According to Critics.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • A middle-aged woman wearing a face mask receives a COVID vaccine from a female healthcare worker.
    A middle-aged woman wearing a face mask receives a COVID vaccine from a female healthcare worker.
    Health

    You Could Get the COVID Vaccine Sooner Here

    If you live in this state, it's a possibility.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask while sitting on the couch and using her laptop.
    A young woman wearing a face mask while sitting on the couch and using her laptop.
    Health

    The COVID Relief Bill Could Make This a Felony

    It was sneakily included in the legislation.

  • Rita Wilson and a Twitter Post
    Rita Wilson and a Twitter Post
    Culture

    The 40 Funniest Celebrity Tweets of 2020

    "Guys, I'm tired of living through history."

  • woman with a face mask and ear muffs standing outside in the winter
    woman with a face mask and ear muffs standing outside in the winter
    Health

    How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State

    No state has been spared.

  • Man wearing a mask
    Man wearing a mask
    Health

    If You Don't Do This, Your Mask Won't Help You

    This mistake could make your mask useless.

  • Vanilla Ice and Madonna cropped
    Vanilla Ice and Madonna cropped
    Culture

    '90s Celeb Couples You Totally Forgot About

    It wasn't all about Brad and Jen.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE