The Best TV Show of 2020, According to Critics
In a year with a lot of indoor time, these were the TV series worth streaming.
For all of us who have ever felt like there were simply too many shows to stream, 2020 finally gave us the time to catch up on a significant number of them—if not under the most ideal circumstances. But even in a year when most of us spent more time inside than ever, there were still an awful lot of great series to keep up on. From edgy comedies to lyrical dramas to gripping docuseries, the best TV shows of 2020 took ample hours of couch time to get through.
For our list of the best series of the year, we turned to Metacritic, which scores shows based on an average of their reviews. Their ranked list includes some of 2020's biggest breakout hits, as well as some lesser known offerings that are just as deserving of your attention. Some of these shows made their debut this year, while others simply put forth exceptional seasons. Read on to find out if your favorite made the cut. And for the opposite end of the spectrum, check out The Worst TV Show of 2020, According to Critics.
50
Murder on Middle Beach
Metascore: 76
49
The Flight Attendant
Metascore: 76
48
Star Trek: Picard
Metascore: 76
47
The Vow
Metascore: 76
46
Challenger: The Final Flight
Metascore: 76
45
Tiger King
Metascore: 76
44
Julie and the Phantoms
Metascore: 77
43
Party of Five
Metascore: 77
42
Ozark
Metascore: 77
41
Betty
Metascore: 77
40
We Are Who We Are
Metascore: 77
39
Love Fraud
Metascore: 77
38
In My Skin
Metascore: 78
37
Search Party
Metascore: 78
36
What We Do in the Shadows
Metascore: 79
35
Everything's Gonna be Okay
Metascore: 79
34
Lovecraft Country
Metascore: 79
33
The Queen's Gambit
Metascore: 79
32
Never Have I Ever
Metascore: 80
31
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
Metascore: 80
30
The Boys
Metascore: 80
29
Central Park
Metascore: 81
28
Cheer
Metascore: 81
27
The Plot Against America
Metascore: 82
26
I'll Be Gone in the Dark
Metascore: 82
25
Normal People
Metascore: 82
24
The Midnight Gospel
Metascore: 82
23
Ramy
Metascore: 83
22
Sex Education
Metascore: 83
21
Feel Good
Metascore: 83
20
One Day at a Time
Metascore: 84
19
The Good Fight
Metascore: 84
18
The Good Lord Bird
Metascore: 84
17
Little America
Metascore: 85
16
I Hate Suzie
Metascore: 85
15
Immigration Nation
Metascore: 85
14
Unorthodox
Metascore: 85
13
P-Valley
Metascore: 85
12
The Crown
Metascore: 85
11
I May Destroy You
Metascore: 86
10
Mrs. America
Metascore: 87
9
The Baby-Sitters Club
Metascore: 87
8
Lenox Hill
Metascore: 87
7
Visible: Out on Television
Metascore: 89
6
The Last Dance
Metascore: 90
5
BoJack Horseman
Metascore: 91
4
My Brilliant Friend
Metascore: 92
3
Better Call Saul
Metascore: 92
2
Pen15
Metascore: 93
1
City So Real
Metascore: 93
