The Best Movie of 2021 So Far, According to Critics

These are the top-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes that have come out this year.

By Richard Evans
June 24, 2021
Avatar
Last year wasn't exactly great for the movies. Sure, there were plenty of wonderful films to see, but the closing of theaters nationwide made for a much more muted viewing experience, and many of us fell behind on the newest releases. Now, with theaters open across the country, we can finally head back to the big screen, and enjoy the best that Hollywood has to offer. Based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, these are the best movies of 2021 so far.

20
In the Heights

in the heights
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent

19
The Human Voice

still from the human voice
Sony Pictures Classics

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

18
Slaxx

still from slaxx
The Horror Collective

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

17
Two of Us

still from two of us
Magnolia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

16
The Truffle Hunters

the truffle hunters
Sony Pictures Classics

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

15
Hope

still from hope
Kimstim Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

14
Assassins

still from assassins
Greenwich Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

13
Apples

still from apples
Feelgood Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

12
The Paper Tigers

the paper tigers
Well Go USA Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

11
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

rita moreno just a girl who decided to go for it
Roadside Attractions

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

10
Shiva Baby

shiva baby
Utopia

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

9
The Mitchells vs. the Machines

the mitchells vs. the machines
Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

8
The Father

still from the father
Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

7
Minari

still from minari
A24

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

6
MLK/FBI

still from mlk fbi
IFC Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99 percent

5
Mayor

still from mayor
Film Movement

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

4
Slalom

still from slalom
Kino Lorber

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

3
Identifying Features

still from identifying features
Kino Lorber

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

2
Quo Vadis, Aida?

quo vadis aida
Super LTD

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

1
76 Days

still from 76 days
MTV Documentary Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

