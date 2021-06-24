The Best Movie of 2021 So Far, According to Critics
These are the top-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes that have come out this year.
Last year wasn't exactly great for the movies. Sure, there were plenty of wonderful films to see, but the closing of theaters nationwide made for a much more muted viewing experience, and many of us fell behind on the newest releases. Now, with theaters open across the country, we can finally head back to the big screen, and enjoy the best that Hollywood has to offer. Based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, these are the best movies of 2021 so far.
20
In the Heights
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent
19
The Human Voice
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
18
Slaxx
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
17
Two of Us
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
16
The Truffle Hunters
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
15
Hope
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
14
Assassins
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
13
Apples
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
12
The Paper Tigers
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
11
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
10
Shiva Baby
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
9
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
8
The Father
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
7
Minari
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
6
MLK/FBI
Rotten Tomatoes score: 99 percent
5
Mayor
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
4
Slalom
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
3
Identifying Features
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
2
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
1
76 Days
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
