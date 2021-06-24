Last year wasn't exactly great for the movies. Sure, there were plenty of wonderful films to see, but the closing of theaters nationwide made for a much more muted viewing experience, and many of us fell behind on the newest releases. Now, with theaters open across the country, we can finally head back to the big screen, and enjoy the best that Hollywood has to offer. Based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, these are the best movies of 2021 so far.

20 In the Heights

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent

19 The Human Voice

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

18 Slaxx

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

17 Two of Us

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

16 The Truffle Hunters

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

15 Hope

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

14 Assassins

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

13 Apples

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

12 The Paper Tigers

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

11 Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

10 Shiva Baby

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

9 The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

8 The Father

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

7 Minari

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

6 MLK/FBI

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99 percent

5 Mayor

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

4 Slalom

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

3 Identifying Features

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

2 Quo Vadis, Aida?

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

1 76 Days

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

