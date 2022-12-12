The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Finding the perfect gift for someone can prove to be a daunting task. And who has time around the holidays to spend hours shopping? That's why we asked NYC-based astrologer and author Lisa Stardust to share the best gift for each zodiac sign. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive present to bring to your office's White Elephant party or you need something special to impress your inlaws, you can use what you know about someone's horoscope to get them what they'll love. Keep reading to check out our astrology-based gift guide.

Aries: Sound Machine

As the first sign in the zodiac, Aries are known for their boundless amounts of energy and go-go-go attitude. There's no obstacle that can stand in their way of success, and they'll do whatever it takes to achieve their dreams. And while you might be inclined to give them a gift that embraces their active side, gifting something soothing might be the better bet.

"Since Aries have very high energy and are passionate, a sound machine to help them sleep and relax would be a perfect gift," says Stardust. "After all, a great nice sleep is exactly what they need to help them seize the day and tackle their to-do list in the morning."

Taurus: Fuzzy Blanket

Taurus is known for their love of comfort and luxury, so it can be hard to find a gift that matches their particular tastes. But this doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of money to make an impression. What matters most to Taurus are the little luxuries that help them get cozy after a long day at work.

"Since Taurus is strong and resilient by nature, a fuzzy blanket is the perfect gift to have them unwind and relax," says Stardust. "Your Taurus friend is sure to love it for its style, comfort, and thoughtfulness."

Gemini: Karaoke Microphone

Whether they're hosting a get-together for their closest pals or taking up a new hobby, Geminis like to keep themselves busy. They're considered the social butterflies of the zodiac, and they're likely to make new friends everywhere they go.

"Fun-loving, outgoing, and always down to party, Gemini is probably the most extroverted sign of the zodiac," Stardust says "So a karaoke microphone is the best way for them to amplify their voice loud and proud for everyone to hear."

Cancer: Journal and Pens

Cancer is ruled by the moon, which governs comfort and emotions, so they're all about sentimental gifts that speak to the heart. As the sensitive nurturer of the zodiac, they feel most at ease in the comfort of their own homes, which they like to feel like a sanctuary away from the world.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Cancers are the type to benefit from a daily journaling practice to help them write their thoughts and emotions [down]," Stardust explains. "And if you wanna score bonus points, grab them some matching pens to complete the gift."

Leo: Scented Candle

Known for being the showstopper of the zodiac, you might think Leo needs an extravagant gift to be happy. But the truth is that this passionate sign wears their heart on their sleeve, so a sentimental gift from the heart is the way to go.

"Leos are the larger-than-life extroverts of the zodiac, which means they need plenty of alone time to rest up and recharge," notes Stardust. "A handmade scented soy candle is the perfect gift to remind them just how much they mean to you. And don't forget to add a hand-written note with your gift as well to really tug at their heartstrings."

Virgo: Essential Oils

Virgo is the perfectionist of the zodiac, so finding the perfect gift for them can seem impossible. The trick is not to overthink it. Virgo is very health-conscious, so wellness products are the perfect gift option for the high-strung earth sign in your life.

"Since Virgos use a lot of mental energy, essential oils are the best gift for them to become less stressed and tense," explains Stardust. "You can also add a cute essential oil diffuser to your gift to help them cleanse and start anew in style." And if you're having trouble choosing the perfect scent, you can't go wrong with simple fragrances that smell fresh and natural like pine, cedar, sage, lemon, or light florals.

Libra: Tote Bag

Libras are known for their impeccable style and good taste, so they can be particularly tricky to shop for. Being ruled by Venus means they have an eye for aesthetics and balance. They love to spoil themselves with all the best and can't resist gifts that are both fun and functional.

"Because Libras are always on the go, a tote bag that can help them hold everything would be a perfect gift for them," says Stardust. To make it extra special, try grabbing a unique tote from their favorite local store, artist, or brand.

Scorpio: 35mm Film Camera

Scorpios have a reputation for being closed-off and hard to read, but don't let their tough exterior fool you. These sweet and sensitive water signs have some of the biggest hearts around.

Gifting them a 35mm film camera plays to their nostalgic side and allows them to capture all kinds of memories—all while unplugging from technology, which this mysterious and private sign will love. "Bonus points if you can thrift it, so your gift comes with a story as well," adds Stardust.

Sagittarius: Fair Trade Coffee

Known for their love of travel, the Sagittarius in your life will appreciate a gift that reminds them of their global adventures. That's why Stardust says you can't go wrong with a monthly subscription to their favorite fair trade coffee company.

"Sagittarians are hard workers; caffeine is a must for them," Stardust notes. "And if you're looking to add a little dazzle to things, try adding a unique mug that pairs with their one-of-a-kind personality."

Capricorn: Chef Apron

Capricorns are the take-charge bosses of the zodiac. No matter the situation, they're the ones calling the shots and getting things done. But they're also the ones you can rely on to keep a promise and always show up when you need them.

"A custom chef apron is the best gift for Capricorn as they are dependable just like an apron," says Stardust. "Capricorns also love to cook, so this thoughtful and practical gift is one they'll be sure to use all year long." You may have to spend a little cash to score the perfect fit, but you can be sure the Capricorn in your life will love and appreciate the investment.

Aquarius: Flowers and Chocolate

During the holiday season, Aquarians are obsessed with ensuring everyone else has the time of their life. And while they'll insist they don't want anything too extravagant or romantic, you can be sure they're just playing coy. As much of a rebel as this sign tends to be, they still like to be spoiled.

"Don't let their aloof and mysterious vibes fool you; this sign loves to get into the holiday spirit," Stardust shares. "So, you'll want to surprise the Aquarius in your life with a thoughtful and surprising gift like a box of chocolates. And if you're grabbing them flowers, they prefer orchids, birds of paradise, and gladiolus."

Pisces: Indoor Plant

The colder months are the perfect time for these daydreamers to snuggle up at home. So, if you're searching for the perfect gift for the Pisces in your life, look no further than your local plant shop.

"Pisces are the nurturing and caring ones of the zodiac, so they're really good at looking after houseplants," explains Stardust. "These bright and lively plants breathe new life into their space, and give them a reason to roll out of bed on those days they just don't [want to] face reality."