Health

This City Is Experiencing an "Extremely Severe" Second Wave of Coronavirus

After a long stint of no new COVID-19 cases, the pandemic is roaring back in this major metropolis.

By Zachary Mack
June 16, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 16, 2020
circle

After months of lockdowns and stay at home orders, cities across the country and around the world are beginning to reopen. But while attempts to return to normal life are succeeding in some areas, others are seeing a deeply troubling spike in COVID-19. And perhaps no location is seeing as troubling a situation as the Chinese capital city of Beijing. According to The Guardian, local authorities announced that Beijing is currently suffering an "extremely severe" second wave of coronavirus.

"The epidemic situation in the capital is extremely severe," Xu Hejian, a Beijing city spokesperson, warned at a press conference on June 16. "Right now we have to take strict measures to stop the spread of COVID-19."

City residents have been advised to avoid all "non-essential" travel in and out of the capital, Forbes reports—and citizens who do leave or return are subject to COVID-19 testing. Areas of the city deemed "medium risk" and "high risk" have been fenced off to allow authorities to monitor the movement of people and cars while carrying out temperature checks on residents.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recently reopened schools are once again shuttered while universities are forbidden from welcoming any returning students. Officials are also urging companies to allow employees to work from home, while all indoor sports venues, concert halls, museums, and libraries have been closed.

The spike represents the most significant surge in China since February, coming after a 56 consecutive day stretch without a new locally reported transmitted case of the novel coronavirus. According to reports, 106 new cases have been reported in Beijing over the past five days.

Subway riders in crowded subway car in Beijing, China
Dwight Cendrowski / Alamy Stock Photo

Chinese state media took to the airwaves with a theory that Beijing's second wave is the result of a mutated version of the virus brought back to China from abroad. "It clearly indicates the virus strain is different from what it was two months ago," Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told state broadcaster CGTN 0n June 16. "The virus strain is the major epidemic strain in European countries. So it is from outside China brought to Beijing."

Beijing is far from the first city to be hit with a second wave of the coronavirus. Recently, Hong Kong and Singapore both experienced renewed surges in COVID-19 cases that brought about tighter lockdowns and regulations. Luckily, the measures were effective in stopping the outbreak from exploding out of control—and Beijing hopes it can achieve the same. And for more places where the pandemic is surging again, check out These 4 States Need to Go Back into Lockdown Now, Virologist Says.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • upset girl covers her mouth with her hands
    upset girl covers her mouth with her hands
    Culture

    7 Common Phrases That Have Racist Origins

    You should stop saying these offensive expressions.

  • A female traveler sitting with her luggage looking distressed
    A female traveler sitting with her luggage looking distressed
    Health

    You Can't Do This on Flights, Thanks to COVID-19

    This beloved midair perk has been grounded.

  • black lives matters protestors in new york city
    black lives matters protestors in new york city
    Health

    How the Protests Are Affecting COVID-19 Cases

    Keep your signs raised—and your mask on.

  • Graphic of US map in lockdown
    Graphic of US map in lockdown
    Health

    4 States Should Return to Lockdown, Virologist Says

    As cases rise, these states enter dangerous territory.

  • Kids wearing face masks
    Kids wearing face masks
    Health

    80 Percent of This Age Group is Asymptomatic

    Most in this age range have no symptoms at all.

  • older white man and woman with masks walking outside
    older white man and woman with masks walking outside
    Health

    At This Age, Your Coronavirus Risk Doubles

    Unfortunately, it's younger than you think.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE