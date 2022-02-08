If You Have Any of These Ice Creams, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Warns

Sometimes, nothing feels like a more satisfying treat than ice cream—no matter how old you are. It's a reward for a job well done, a balm when you're feeling down, and a delicious refresher on a hot day. But right now, it could also be a hazard to your health. A new recall has been issued as a result of potentially dangerous ice cream circulating in the marketplace. Read on to find out what ice cream is being recalled and why, plus what to do with it if you have it at home right now.

RELATED: If You Bought This From Walmart or Kroger, Get Rid of It Immediately.

The Royal Ice Cream company is recalling specific lots of multiple Batch Ice Cream flavors.

The Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Connecticut is recalling specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand ice creams in vanilla, ginger, and mocha chip flavors. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted the news of the recall on Feb. 4, 2022, the same day the company announced it.

The ice cream may be contaminated with listeria, a dangerous organism.

The affected ice creams are subject to recall because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Healthy people may experience only short-term symptoms as a result of listeria consumption, including high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. But kids and people who are frail, elderly, or have weakened immune systems may experience "serious and sometimes fatal infections," according to the FDA notice.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths when consumed by women who are pregnant.

The brand initiated the recall after FDA sampling showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. The company is exercising an abundance of caution, holding off on manufacturing future product, and testing existing products before distributing them while the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the contamination problem.

Fortunately, there have been no illnesses reported so far as a result of eating the tainted ice cream. But listeria poses a serious threat: An outbreak traced to packaged salads currently under recall is being linked to multiple deaths and open investigations.

RELATED: For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The recalled ice cream was distributed at stores around the northeast U.S.

The affected ice cream was distributed to Market Baskets in Massachusetts, Big Y stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and Roach Brothers Markets in Massachusetts.

The products are packaged in paper 16-ounce pints with the Batch Ice Cream brand name and flavors displayed on the front. The recalled products cite the manufacturing date of Jan. 19, 2022, and a best-by date of Jul. 19, 2023; this information is located on the bottom of the cup. The UPC codes for the recalled ice cream are 837654968505 for the vanilla flavor; 83765496856 for the ginger flavor; and 83765496853 for the mocha chip flavor.

Here's what to do if you have the recalled ice cream at home right now.

If you purchased ice cream from one of the recalled lots, do not eat it. Instead, return your Batch Ice Cream brand 16-ounce vanilla, ginger, or mocha chip pints with the affected dates to the store where you got it in exchange for a full refund of your money. If you have any questions about the recall, you may contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

RELATED: If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns.