Health

This Is the One Place You Need to Avoid Right Now, Says COVID Testing Czar

Stay away from your local watering hole, especially in coronavirus hotspots, says Admiral Brett Giroir.

By Colby Hall
July 14, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
July 14, 2020
circle

Admiral Brett Giroir, the White House's coronavirus testing czar, is imploring Americans to do their part to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. During a Tuesday morning appearance on Today, he advised viewers what they should and shouldn't be doing amid the pandemic. And, according to Giroir, there's one place people should absolutely avoid: bars. "I want everybody to understand you've got to physically distance, wear your mask, avoid bars, close bars in those hot areas, reduce capacity," Giroir said. "If we keep doing these things, those early indicators will turn for us," he added.

Bars have been named time and time again as one of the most dangerous places to visit amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, MLive asked four infectious disease doctors to assess the risk of 36 activities—from going to the gym to getting on an airplane—1 being the least risky and 10 being the most. At the top of the list with a score of nine was going to a bar or nightclub. "After a couple of drinks, [people are] starting to feel a little more invincible," Nasir Husain, MD, Henry Ford Macomb medical director for infection prevention, told MLive. "And that's when the trouble starts."

Similarly, a July survey from the Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Diseases had physicians rank 37 places and activities on how likely they are to result in COVID transmission on a scale of 1 to 10; bars topped that list as well.

 

 

On top of the decreased inhibitions, there are multiple reasons bars are very risky amid the pandemic. They're typically filled with large crowds, talking loudly, poor ventilation, and there's the obvious lack of mask-wearing while drinking, all of which make your local watering hole one of the most dangerous place to go.

In fact, as of July 2, one Michigan bar was linked to at least 152 new coronavirus infections, despite the fact that the bar limited its capacity to 45 percent and spaced its tables six feet apart.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

For more on where your COVID risk factor is high, check out These Are the Places You're Most Likely to Catch Coronavirus, Doctors Say.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Asian female doctor looking at monitor in ICU
    Asian female doctor looking at monitor in ICU
    Culture

    This U.S. City Is Where Wuhan Was 6 Months Ago

    A local health expert is pleading for help.

  • providence rhode island skyline
    providence rhode island skyline
    Health

    This Success Story State Sees New Cases Double

    Even states on the right track face setbacks.

  • Asian woman wearing mask and gloves in grocery store
    Asian woman wearing mask and gloves in grocery store
    Health

    This Tool Knows Your COVID Risk in Every County

    This real-time risk calculator can help you stay safe.

  • A vile holding a blood sample for a positive coronavirus patient
    A vile holding a blood sample for a positive coronavirus patient
    Health

    This Doubles Your Chances of Dying From COVID

    Having this in your blood is a bad sign.

  • doctor looks stressed in mask and face shield amid coronavirus
    doctor looks stressed in mask and face shield amid coronavirus
    Health

    COVID Damages This Vital Organ in Most Patients

    55 percent of patients experience this complication.

  • Happy couple in quarantine
    Happy couple in quarantine
    Relationships

    50 Relationship Tips That Are Terrible Advice

    Who would've thought that arguing is a good thing?

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE