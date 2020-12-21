Health

This Is How to Tell If Your Back Pain Is COVID, Doctors Say

It's uncommon for you to only experience back pain if you have the coronavirus.

By Kali Coleman
December 21, 2020
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
December 21, 2020
circle

There are numerous symptoms that could point to a COVID case, but some are more talked about than others. Common symptoms include cough, fever, and shortness of breath, but patients have also complained about more unusual symptoms, including rashes and eye pain. Recently, Ellen DeGeneres said she experienced a COVID symptom she doesn't think is talked about enough: back pain. Of course, back pain is a very common phenomenon, but there are some telltale signs that can help you determine if what you're experiencing is a coronavirus symptom. Keep reading to find out how to tell if your back pain is COVID, and for more symptoms you may be unsure about, This Is How to Tell If Your Upset Stomach Is COVID, Doctors Say.

1
You have other common coronavirus symptoms.

Woman with headache and fever
Shutterstock

Back pain can be a muscle ache symptom of the coronavirus, says Leann Poston, MD, a licensed physician and health advisor for Invigor Medical. However, it's highly unlikely for this symptom on its own to be a sign that you have COVID. Instead, Poston says those infected should also expect to experience losing their sense of taste and smell, shortness of breath, headache, fever, and/or a dry cough. And for more on coronavirus complications, If Your Symptoms Appear in This Order, You May Have Severe COVID.

2
You are experiencing other muscles aches throughout the body.

Man Clutching His Arm in Pain Misdiagnosed Men's Health Issues
Shutterstock

Matthew Kohler, MD, a pain management specialist and co-founder of Ospina Medical, says that while muscle aches are a reported COVID symptom, they are not likely to present themselves in just one place, like the back.

"It is likely that back pain related to COVID would present with more diffuse pains throughout the body as well," Kohler explains. And for more on the future of the pandemic, discover The One Thing About the COVID Vaccine That's Surprising Even Doctors.

3
You have a painful, dry cough.

Woman coughing
Shutterstock

The one common symptom you should really look out for to determine if you have the coronavirus is a dry cough. That's because, according to Poston, the back pain one experiences during COVID is usually a result of their cough.

"Coughing can cause rib and diaphragm pain, which frequently radiates to the back," she explains. And for more on your cough, This Is How to Tell If Your Cough Is COVID, Doctors Say.

4
It's a deep pain that hurts when you take a breath or cough.

Woman with back pain from sleeping on her stomach
Shutterstock

Different types of back pains often feel different, Poston says. If you experience back pain from coughing due to COVID, it will most likely be sharp and hurt when you take a deep breath or cough. If it's back pain from pneumonia—a potential complication of coronavirus—it'll feel different from the regular back pain many experience by sitting too long or laying the wrong way. Poston says pneumonia back pain is more often described as an achy pain that "bores deep into the back." And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5
Your back pain doesn't radiate down your leg

Young man sits on bed and shows his foot on camera. He holds leg with both hands. Guy is in bedroom. Cut view (Young man sits on bed and shows his foot on camera. He holds leg with both hands. Guy is in bedroom. Cut view, ASCII, 110 components, 110 by
iStock

If all you have is back pain, it's unlikely to be the coronavirus or pneumonia. Back pain can arise from a series of non-virus related causes, such as a slipped disc, muscle strain, ligament strains, arthritis, and trauma, Poston says.

Henaku Yirenkyi, MD, an orthopedic spine surgeon with World Spine and Orthopedics, says that back pain from these other conditions often leads to a "radiation of pain into the lower extremities." However, he says that back pain from COVID won't radiate down your leg. And if you are experiencing back pain, check out these Easy Ways to Beat Back Pain Every Day.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A middle-aged woman wearing a face mask receives a COVID vaccine from a female healthcare worker.
    A middle-aged woman wearing a face mask receives a COVID vaccine from a female healthcare worker.
    Health

    You Could Get the COVID Vaccine Sooner Here

    If you live in this state, it's a possibility.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask while sitting on the couch and using her laptop.
    A young woman wearing a face mask while sitting on the couch and using her laptop.
    Health

    The COVID Relief Bill Could Make This a Felony

    It was sneakily included in the legislation.

  • Rita Wilson and a Twitter Post
    Rita Wilson and a Twitter Post
    Culture

    The 40 Funniest Celebrity Tweets of 2020

    "Guys, I'm tired of living through history."

  • woman with a face mask and ear muffs standing outside in the winter
    woman with a face mask and ear muffs standing outside in the winter
    Health

    How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State

    No state has been spared.

  • Man wearing a mask
    Man wearing a mask
    Health

    If You Don't Do This, Your Mask Won't Help You

    This mistake could make your mask useless.

  • Vanilla Ice and Madonna cropped
    Vanilla Ice and Madonna cropped
    Culture

    '90s Celeb Couples You Totally Forgot About

    It wasn't all about Brad and Jen.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE