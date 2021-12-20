Protecting our families is one of the biggest priorities—and responsibilities—in life. With that in mind, you always want to stay on top of the latest safety news and recall information when it comes to commonly used products that you purchased with only the best intentions, but that may in fact pose hidden threats within the home. Read on to learn about the latest recall of a product sold online from Walmart, Amazon, and other major retailers.

Certain infant bath seats are being recalled due to a potential drowning hazard.

The Ontario, California-based company Karmas Far, Inc. is currently recalling infant bath seats due to the possibility that they could pose a drowning risk for babies, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies," according to the language in the official recall alert, dated Dec. 16, 2021. About 900 units are affected by the recall.

The baby bath seats were sold online from major retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and eBay.

The baby bath seats were manufactured in China and sold online at Walmart, Amazon, eBay, Wish, and Bosonshop from Aug. 2017 through Oct. 2021 at retail price points between $35 and $75.

Here's how to tell if you have one of the recalled baby bath seats.

The recall covers Karmas Far's infant bath seats. The products were sold and marketed as a two-in-one or three-in-one booster seat design that could be used for eating, bathing, and sitting up. The plastic bath seats with a removable tray were sold in the color schemes of yellow, orange, and white. The two-in-one seat measures about 13 inches wide, 17 inches deep, and 12 inches high. And the three-in-one seat measures about 14 inches wide, 18 inches deep, and 16 inches high.

And here's what to do if you have this product at home.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. But if you have the recalled infant bath seat at home right now, don't take any unnecessary risks with it: According to the recall, you're advised to immediately stop using it. Contact Karmas Far, which will supply you with a pre-paid label to return your item. When the company has it back in hand, it will issue you a full refund of your purchase price. The brand is also notifying all known purchasers directly about the recall and how to handle it.

For more information, you can call Karmas Far collect at 909-372-6955 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or send an email to the company with your concerns regarding the recall at recall@karmasfar.com.

