Dreading another full lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic? Anthony Fauci, MD, had some good news when he told CNN, "I don't think we need to go all the way back to lockdown. And the reason I say that is that we're learning more and more." Fauci went on to describe the "five fundamental principles" that could ensure we don't have to shut down again. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director, states who put these principles into action have seen their curves flatten and cases go down. Here are those five fundamental principles you should follow to help avoid another lockdown. And for more advice from the doctor, Dr. Fauci Says This Is Exactly When You Should Get Tested for COVID.

1 Wear a mask.

"Wear a mask, all the time, consistently, when you're outside, and [can] be exposed," Fauci told CNN. Wearing a mask has been one of the most effective measures suggested to combat the coronavirus. Studies have repeatedly shown that mask use reduces the transmission of COVID. According to one Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, two hair stylists with confirmed COVID-19 met with 139 clients while wearing masks, and no symptomatic secondary cases were reported.

"Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus—particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities," said CDC director Robert R. Redfield, MD.

2 Keep physical distance.

Once businesses began to reopen, social distancing was the name of the game. Keeping six feet between yourself and those you don't live with with has been recommended by the CDC and countless health officials as a way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

A study out of the University of Texas at Austin found that for each day a city delayed putting social distancing measures in place, it took 2.4 more days to get the outbreak under control. So, if social distancing was put off for a week, that city could be tacking on 17 days to its outbreak.

3 Avoid indoor bars.

As more and more bars reopened in states across the country, cases began to spike. Fauci has been vocal about the threat that indoor bars pose before. "Bars: really not good. Really not good," he said at a Senate committee hearing in late June. "Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news. We've really got to stop that right now."

Since then, many states with spiking cases have shuttered their bars including, California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and Texas. Business Insider points out that bars are especially risky because they are indoors, where coronavirus is transmitted more readily; alcohol makes people less inclined to adhere to social distancing; and you have to remove your mask to sip your drink.

4 Keep away from crowds.

Crowds impede people's ability to maintain physical distance, which allows the virus to transmit more readily. While smaller, outdoor crowds are considered safer than large indoor crowds, Fauci repeatedly said that any kind of crowd increases the risk of transmission during a subcommittee hearing.

According to CDC guidance, "The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading." Avoiding crowds altogether until transmission slows is advisable.

5 Maintain hand hygiene.

Properly washing your hands was one of the earliest pieces of guidance when the coronavirus first became widespread in America, and it's still relevant months later. Maintaining good hand hygiene is a simple yet effective way to avoid contracting or spreading COVID.

Per CDC guidance, washing your hands for more than 20 seconds with soap and water removes pathogens and helps slow the spread of the coronavirus.