Dr. Fauci Says These 5 Things Can Prevent Another Lockdown

These five simple things are the key to avoiding another COVID shutdown.

By Allie Hogan
July 31, 2020
Dreading another full lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic? Anthony Fauci, MD, had some good news when he told CNN, "I don't think we need to go all the way back to lockdown. And the reason I say that is that we're learning more and more." Fauci went on to describe the "five fundamental principles" that could ensure we don't have to shut down again. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director, states who put these principles into action have seen their curves flatten and cases go down. Here are those five fundamental principles you should follow to help avoid another lockdown. And for more advice from the doctor, Dr. Fauci Says This Is Exactly When You Should Get Tested for COVID.

1
Wear a mask.

Woman wearing a face mask
Shutterstock

"Wear a mask, all the time, consistently, when you're outside, and [can] be exposed," Fauci told CNN. Wearing a mask has been one of the most effective measures suggested to combat the coronavirus. Studies have repeatedly shown that mask use reduces the transmission of COVID. According to one Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, two hair stylists with confirmed COVID-19 met with 139 clients while wearing masks, and no symptomatic secondary cases were reported.

"Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus—particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities," said CDC director Robert R. Redfield, MD. And to learn which masks aren't doctor-approved, You May Not Be Allowed in a Hospital With This Mask.

2
Keep physical distance.

People waiting on line socially distanced
Shutterstock

Once businesses began to reopen, social distancing was the name of the game. Keeping six feet between yourself and those you don't live with with has been recommended by the CDC and countless health officials as a way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

A study out of the University of Texas at Austin found that for each day a city delayed putting social distancing measures in place, it took 2.4 more days to get the outbreak under control. So, if social distancing was put off for a week, that city could be tacking on 17 days to its outbreak. And for more tips on prevention from Fauci, discover The One Way Dr. Fauci Says You're Not Protecting Yourself From COVID.

3
Avoid indoor bars.

Men drinking beer at an indoor sports bar
Shutterstock

As more and more bars reopened in states across the country, cases began to spike. Fauci has been vocal about the threat that indoor bars pose before. "Bars: really not good. Really not good," he said at a Senate committee hearing in late June. "Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news. We've really got to stop that right now."

Since then, many states with spiking cases have shuttered their bars including, California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and Texas. Business Insider points out that bars are especially risky because they are indoors, where coronavirus is transmitted more readily; alcohol makes people less inclined to adhere to social distancing; and you have to remove your mask to sip your drink.

4
Keep away from crowds.

Crowd of people crossing at crosswalk in street
Shutterstock

Crowds impede people's ability to maintain physical distance, which allows the virus to transmit more readily. While smaller, outdoor crowds are considered safer than large indoor crowds, Fauci repeatedly said that any kind of crowd increases the risk of transmission during a subcommittee hearing.

According to CDC guidance, "The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading." Avoiding crowds altogether until transmission slows is advisable. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5
Maintain hand hygiene.

Mom helping her daughter wash her hands
Shutterstock

Properly washing your hands was one of the earliest pieces of guidance when the coronavirus first became widespread in America, and it's still relevant months later. Maintaining good hand hygiene is a simple yet effective way to avoid contracting or spreading COVID.

Per CDC guidance, washing your hands for more than 20 seconds with soap and water removes pathogens and helps slow the spread of the coronavirus. And to make sure you're doing it right, avoid The One Mistake You Shouldn't Make When Washing Your Hands.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
