Health

Having This in Your Attic Could Cause Serious Respiratory Illness, Experts Say

It can be life-threatening for people with weakened immune systems.

By Lauren Gray
September 12, 2022
By Lauren Gray
September 12, 2022

Your home may be your safe haven, but it can also harbor hidden health risks. In fact, The Atlantic reports that out of 135 million households in the U.S., 30 million have "serious health and safety hazards," such as lead paint, black mold, or poor heating. One hazard—which may originate in your attic—causes fungal infection and can trigger a dangerous respiratory illness. Read on to learn whether you may be at risk, and how to safely disarm the threat inside your home.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Live Here, Watch Out for This Poisonous Spider in Your Home.

Histoplasmosis is a serious illness caused by fungal infection.

Man breathing through oxygen mask in bed. Sick covid-19 patient.
iStock

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sounding the alarm about a fungal infection known as histoplasmosis—a disease they say requires "greater awareness" to ensure public safety. Though most cases are mild, this potentially serious respiratory condition is known to put those with compromised immune systems in great danger. "Knowing about histoplasmosis is one of the most important ways to avoid delays in diagnosis and treatment," their experts write.

Due to environmental conditions, histoplasmosis affects those living in central and eastern states in the U.S.—but especially those in the midwest. It is estimated that between 60 and 90 percent of people who live in areas surrounding the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys have been exposed to the fungus responsible for histoplasmosis, the CDC notes. If you live in these areas, it's important to recognize the signs of histoplasmosis, as well as the key risk factors.

READ THIS NEXT: 6 Things Attracting Mice Into Your Basement.

Having this in your attic can heighten your risk of histoplasmosis.

Shutterstock

CDC experts warn that having bats or birds in your attic can put you at heightened risk of histoplasmosis. That's because the condition is caused by fungal spores, which can be found in bat or bird excrement.

Though most often histoplasmosis lives in soil in close proximity to these animals, it can also be found anywhere that many bats or birds congregate. In addition to your attic, chicken coops are also common sites in which the infections spreads.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Watch out for these symptoms.

woman sick checking temperature
Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock

Many people infected with histoplasmosis are misdiagnosed, since its symptoms can closely mirror other respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia or even tuberculosis. Even more often, the infected person is asymptomatic, and therefore unaware that they are ill.

However, young infants and people with compromised immune systems can develop life-threatening complications resulting from histoplasmosis. People with symptomatic cases often develop a cough, fever, fatigue, chills, headache, chest pain, body aches, and skin rash within three to 17 days of infection, the CDC says.

Those with underlying conditions may also have difficulty recovering. "People who have a lung disease, such as emphysema, can develop chronic histoplasmosis," adds the Mayo Clinic. "Signs of chronic histoplasmosis can include weight loss and a bloody cough," their experts note.

Here's how to minimize your risk.

During a pandemic, a mid adult woman protects herself by placing an N95 face mask over her nose and mouth. She is standing outdoors.
iStock

Most often, people are exposed to bat and bird droppings in their homes during deep cleanings or renovations. However, fungal spores can also enter the home from the attic through heating and cooling ducts, pest experts say. Until you are able to safely clean your attic, AAAC Wildlife Removal recommends that you "shut off the heating system and forced air ventilation system, seal the intake mesh as well as the exhaust vents to prevent dust particles and spores from entering the house," and "seal all openings in the contaminated area with heavy duty duct tape and polyethylene sheeting."

To avoid illness, those with weakened immune systems should avoid disturbing areas where there may be bat or bird droppings, and instead hire professionals that specialize in hazardous waste removal to clean or renovate contaminated attic spaces.

Speak with your doctor if you believe you are showing symptoms of histoplasmosis, or have been exposed to a large amount of bat or bird droppings in the past. "Treatments are available for even the most severe forms of histoplasmosis," the Mayo Clinic says.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A man cooking in the kitchen
    A man cooking in the kitchen
    Health

    If You're Cooking With This Meat, Stop Now

    Officials warn it could be a serious health risk.

  • Group of Friends Having a Good Time
    Group of Friends Having a Good Time
    Relationships

    The Biggest Social Butterfly of the Zodiac

    They're the life of the party.

  • Video Shows 12-Foot Python Slithering in Bathroom Toward Pet Kittens, After Entering Through Toilet
    Video Shows 12-Foot Python Slithering in Bathroom Toward Pet Kittens, After Entering Through Toilet
    Extra

    Video Shows 12-Foot Python Slithering in Bathroom Toward Pet Kittens, After Entering Through Toilet

    Experts say that sometimes snakes can fall into sewer systems.

  • Queen lookalike Mary Reynolds poses with a Quiet Please sign on 'Best of British' day
    Queen lookalike Mary Reynolds poses with a Quiet Please sign on 'Best of British' day
    Extra

    Queen Lookalike to Retire After 34 Years Out of Respect. "It's All Going to Be Very Weird"

    "It's been a great privilege," she says.

  • Video Shows Seal and Dog Playing Fetch Together on a Beach
    Video Shows Seal and Dog Playing Fetch Together on a Beach
    Extra

    Video Shows Seal and Dog Playing Fetch Together on a Beach

    "They started playing and even played fetch together. To say it was beautiful would be an understatement."

  • Video Shows US Army Paratrooper Free Falling After Parachute Fails, With Reserve Inflating Seconds Before Landing 
    Video Shows US Army Paratrooper Free Falling After Parachute Fails, With Reserve Inflating Seconds Before Landing 
    Extra

    Video Shows US Army Paratrooper Free Falling After Parachute Fails, With Reserve Inflating Seconds Before Landing 

    "This kid did all the right things." 

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group