Smarter Living

There's a Major Shortage of These 5 Popular Appliances at Stores

Don't expect a Labor Day sales bonanza for your favorite home appliances this year.

By Colby Hall
August 31, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
August 31, 2020
circle

Of all the Labor Day traditions that may become a casualty of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—crowded end-of-summer get-togethers, pool parties, neighborhood parades, your favorite fall sporting events—there's at least one that you likely didn't see coming: the yearly bonanza in which shoppers across the country upgrade their homes by scooping up high-priced home appliances at big discounts.

According to a new report by The New York Post, most of the major appliance manufacturers aren't operating anywhere near full capacity, so their factories are producing less units to for retailers to sell at all. Additionally, many of these big-ticket items for the home have been in high demand since March, when consumers have put more of their hard-earned dollars to improving their homes over traveling. "The shortages and high demand [are] expected to continue for several more months," John Taylor, spokesman for LG, told The Post. 

So if you're thinking of buying a new appliance for your home, know that the following 5 may be especially hard to find. And if you love nothing more than a sleek new appliance, make sure you read up on the 13 Home Appliances with Major Cult Followings

1
Refrigerators and Freezers

white man opening a fridge door in refrigerator section at store
Igor Kardasov / Shutterstock

There has been a sharp increase in demand for refrigerators and freezers since the pandemic first hit, so much so that many appliance retailers have had to create waiting lists. Martin Hartunian, CEO of the retailer ABC Warehouse, explained to the Mercury News how the supply chain made it more difficult for him to keep orders filled.

"The wire harnesses, switches, electrical components, and dials are things that are manufactured overseas or in Mexico, which has slowed the production process down," Hartunian said. This is affecting several brands, Hartunian explained. "GE, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung do have some assembly of appliances in the U.S., but with COVID-19, they've had to rework their production lines which have led to a drop in yield."

2
Dishwashers

woman loading dishwasher,
Shutterstock

Nearly everybody has spent a lot more time at home since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, people are choosing to upgrade their home appliances, including dishwashers. LG's Taylor, senior vice president at LG Electronics USA, told Reviewed.com: "When you look at people who might have been spending money on vacations and going out to dinner, and concerts and movies, they're reinvesting those dollars. The more time they spend at home, the [more they explore] the trends toward healthier living and better cooking."

3
Washers and Dryers

woman choosing washing cycle
iStock

The early days of the pandemic came with concern over tracking in contagion on one's clothes. According to some experts, this led to a surge in washing machines that featured a sanitizing cycle option. Supply-chain issues for crucial parts have created a challenge for top washer and dryer manufacturers like Whirlpool, Maytag, and LG. Even John Carey, the owner of Designer Appliances, had to wait two months for his GE washer and dryer to be delivered to his new house last week, according to the NY Post.

4
Air Conditioners

Air conditioner at Best Buy

Temperatures might be getting cooler, but air conditioning units are increasingly difficult to find. In the Midwest, owner Butch Welsch of Welsch Heating & Cooling in St. Louis told ACHRNews he sees a "perfect storm" of increased demand from the COVID-driven swell in the work-at-home population combined with depressed supply from manufacturers.

5
Gas Ranges and Ovens

The pandemic-related surge in grocery shopping also led to a spike in cooking at home and a desire to upgrade kitchen appliances. Gas and electric stovetops and ranges are also on the list of hard-to-find appliances, which has applied to high-end brands like Wolff and SubZero, as well as big brands such as General Electric and Whirlpool.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Iowa
    Iowa
    Health

    This Is the Biggest Hotspot in the Country

    This state's sudden spike is a shock.

  • Asian man in pain on stairs
    Asian man in pain on stairs
    Health

    17 Symptoms of Prostate Cancer You Should Know

    Get regular screenings and know these warning signs.

  • star wars anthony daniels c3PO droid, star wars jokes
    star wars anthony daniels c3PO droid, star wars jokes
    Culture

    25 Amazing "Star Wars" Facts Even Fans Don't Know

    Luke's Jedi Master was supposed to be a monkey?

  • Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry in 1995
    Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry in 1995
    Culture

    Why Insiders Say Diana Would Be Proud of Harry

    "More than anyone else, she would understand."

  • no time to die
    no time to die
    Culture

    Ranking Every James Bond Movie by the Reviews

    The critics haven't always been kind to 007.

  • close up of man's hands holding hundred dollar bills
    close up of man's hands holding hundred dollar bills
    Smarter Living

    How to Find Out If Your State Owes You Money

    There could be cash waiting for you!

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE