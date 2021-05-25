Smarter Living

Apple Just Issued This Major Warning to All iPhone Users

There are a slew of security vulnerabilities that need to be patched up immediately.

By Zachary Mack
May 25, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
May 25, 2021

If you're an iPhone owner, you probably use it to do everything from order food to book flight reservations. At this point, the handheld technological marvel has become like an extra appendage that we rely on to get many things done. But if you're reading this on your device, take notice: Apple just issued a major warning to all iPhone users to do this one thing immediately. Read on to see what this alert could mean for you.

RELATED: If You See This Message on Your Roku, Report It Immediately, Experts Say.

Apple issued a warning that all iPhone users should immediately update their software.

iPhone screen loading on
Shutterstock

Any iPhone owner is certainly no stranger to this kind of manufacturer's alert: Apple is warning all iPhone users to download the latest operating software as quickly as possible as part of a major security update. The company says that the release of iOS 14.6 will address 43 existing security vulnerabilities in the existing software—including some that are considered potentially serious, Forbes reports.

One expert called the current security flaws "as bad as it gets."

The girl uses a new cell phone with a triple camera.
iStock

As usual, Apple is purposely remaining vague about which security flaws it's fixing with the latest update, which hints that hackers have yet to exploit the existing loopholes. But according to one expert, the most serious updates appear to involve WebKit, which is the engine that powers Apple's Safari browser that has been at the center of other recent security loopholes on the device.

According to Sean Wright, SME application security lead at Immersive Labs, malicious code could be run that "could be chained with some of the higher level vulnerabilities to lead to a compromise of the entire device" due to specific security gaps in WebKit. "This is pretty much as bad as it gets," he told Forbes.

RELATED: If You're Charging Your iPhone Like This, Apple Says Stop Immediately.

You should check if your phone is running the updated software immediately.

apple warning with latest iPhones
Shutterstock

Wright urged anyone who uses an iPhone to download the latest update "as soon as possible." Fortunately, he said the existing issues can easily be fixed: "There's an update available to address these issues, and as far as we can tell, none of the vulnerabilities are being actively exploited."

If you're not sure if the latest update has come through for your iPhone yet, you can easily check and start the download yourself. To get started, tap on the "Settings" and click on "General" and then "Software Update." If your device is up-to-date, it will be running iOS 14.6.

There are some neat upgrades that come with the latest update as well.

Shot of an unrecognizable group of people social networking outside
iStock

Thankfully, the latest update isn't just a patch for a major security loophole. iOS 14.6 also includes some useful upgrades for your phone, including new subscription options for podcasts, important updates for Apple's new AirTag tracking devices, and a fix on a bug that was disconnecting calls while using Bluetooth.

But even if you don't have an iPhone, the update also affects other popular Apple products. The latest release includes new software for iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV, and Mac computers.

RELATED: Apple Just Released This Warning About the Latest iPhones.

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Woman getting water from sink
    Woman getting water from sink
    Health

    If Your Water Tastes Like This, Stop Drinking It

    Experts warn that it could be contaminated.

  • CHIANG MAI ,THAILAND MAY 21 2018 : iPhone 6 Plus showing Amazon apps. Amazon.com, Inc. is an American international electronic commerce company. It is the world's largest online retailer. Site
    CHIANG MAI ,THAILAND MAY 21 2018 : iPhone 6 Plus showing Amazon apps. Amazon.com, Inc. is an American international electronic commerce company. It is the world's largest online retailer. Site
    Smarter Living

    If You Get This Text From Amazon, Don't Open It

    Experts say it could put you at risk.

  • woman buying chicken
    woman buying chicken
    Health

    Don't Eat This Chicken Right Now, USDA Says

    It could pose a major health risk, authorities say.

  • The skyline of Jackson, Mississippi at dusk
    The skyline of Jackson, Mississippi at dusk
    Health

    These 5 States Are Now Seeing COVID Spikes

    The latest numbers go against the national trend.

  • Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" on May 24, 2021
    Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" on May 24, 2021
    Culture

    Stephen Colbert Is Banning This for His Show

    "The Late Show" is returning to in-person filming.

  • Lil Nas X
    Lil Nas X
    Culture

    Lil Nas X Explained His Wardrobe Malfunction

    The star was almost exposed on "SNL."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group