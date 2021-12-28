Amid the holidays and the ongoing COVID surge, you may be doing two things even more than usual: eating comfort food and shopping online. If that sounds like you, you'll want to read on for the latest recall news that could affect a purchase you recently made on Amazon Fresh.

Aplenty Rotini With Plant Based Bolognese is being recalled for safety reasons.

Garden City-based Seviroli Foods is recalling its product, Aplenty Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The reason for the recall is the presence of an undeclared allergen: milk not named on the label.

The recalled product was sold at Amazon Fresh stores and online.

The affected products in the recall were sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels. They were distributed throughout the United States. The issue was discovered on Dec. 22, announced by the company on Dec. 26, and published by the FDA on Dec. 27.

The Aplenty labeling does not disclose the presence of milk.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered that products containing milk were inadvertently packaged in packaging for Aplenty Rotini with Plant-Based Bolognese Meal Kits. These kits don't include milk in the ingredient statement. The mixup could be dangerous to those with a milk allergy, although fortunately no related illnesses or incidents have been reported at this time. All recalled products have been removed from Amazon stores.

Here's how to know if you have the recalled product at home—and what to do about it.

Aplenty Rotini with Plant-Based Bolognese 24-ounce meal kits are subject to the recall. Products carry the item number 19759 and the UPC number 842379197598.

If you suspect you have the items at home, check for the specific lot number. You'll find the code on the back of the package in the bottom center. Affected lot codes include 1148 with a sell-by date of May 28, 2022; 1161 with a sell-by date of June 10, 2022; and 1162 with a sell-by date of June 11, 2022.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run could face the possibility of a severe allergic reaction if they consume this product, so throw it out immediately if you have it at home.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Seviroli Customer Service at 516-222-6220 at extension 111 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. You're urged to contact a healthcare provider if you're worried about injury or illness.

