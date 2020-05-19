Health

This One Disinfectant Can Keep Surfaces Coronavirus-Free for Weeks

Not your standard disinfectant, this technology can keep a surface free of COVID-19 for two weeks.

By Jaimie Etkin
May 19, 2020
Jaimie Etkin
By Jaimie Etkin
May 19, 2020
circle

We're all doing a lot of disinfecting these days to keep our homes coronavirus-free. But when you think about it, as soon as you disinfect a surface, it can easily become recontaminated with a mere cough or sneeze. And now that some states are reopening and people are going out in public again, any high-touch surfaces out in the world present a slew of new concerns. The good news is, a new University of Arizona study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, points out that continuously active disinfectants in the form of antimicrobial surface coatings can help fight the coronavirus for weeks on end. These products work to actively kill bacteria and viruses, like COVID-19, long after they're applied.

"During the course of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, aerosols released during sneezing and coughing contain infectious viruses that will eventually settle onto various surfaces," the study's lead author Luisa Ikner, associate research professor at the University of Arizona's Department of Environmental Science, said in a statement. So, Ikner, Charles Gerba, a microbiologist and professor of environmental science at the university, and their team worked to test active antimicrobial technology and its potential use against the transmission of viruses like COVID-19.

The researchers tested the antimicrobial coating against another human coronavirus, 229E, which is one of the viruses that causes the common cold. It's similar in structure and genetics to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. "Even two weeks after the coating was applied, it was capable of killing more than 99.9 percent of the coronaviruses within two hours," Gerba said. "This technology creates a new barrier in controlling the spread of viruses in indoor environments."

So, what's the difference between an antimicrobial coating and the disinfectants you're currently using?

"Disinfectants are germ-killing chemicals sprayed on as a liquid and then wiped off with a cloth to clean the surface," says William Li, MD, physician scientist and author of Eat To Beat Disease. "Antimicrobial coatings are made of chemical elements that kill bacteria and viruses generally impregnated into a polymer that can be used to coat and adhere to a surface, thereby protecting it." Translation? "Any germs that fall onto the surface are killed," Li sums up.

Gloved hand cleaning bathroom faucet
Shutterstock/REDPIXEL.PL

Up until this point, antimicrobial surface coatings have been industrial products primarily used in hospitals and in public restrooms as a means to lower the risk of infection. "While the use of antimicrobials on surfaces at hospitals, restaurants, and other public establishments may make sense, the risk-benefit ratio of exposure to chemicals, and possibly the resulting increased resistance rate of bacteria and viruses, needs to be carefully assessed," says Cathy Wang, MD, advisor to Fruit Street Health and CovidMD. "It is possible that by touching a treated surface you could be exposed [to those chemicals] through mucus membranes or by ingestion."

Li also cautions that "the average consumer should stick to using disinfectants and detergents that are inexpensive and easy to apply, as well as proper hand-washing to stay clean."

But Gerba says that antimicrobial coatings could make all the difference in public places as long as they're used properly. "As communities are reopening after weeks of stay-at-home restrictions, there is significant interest in minimizing surface contamination and the indirect spread of viruses," he said. "Antimicrobial coatings could provide an additional means of protection, reducing the spread of coronaviruses in indoor environments and public places where there is continuous contamination." And for the disinfectants you should still turn to at home, check out 10 Disinfectants That Kill Coronavirus Faster Than Lysol Wipes.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • 10 New Movies You Can Stream Early at Home
    10 New Movies You Can Stream Early at Home
    Culture

    10 New Movies You Can Stream Early at Home

    Your living room is now a theater.

  • What It Will Cost to Fly After Coronavirus
    What It Will Cost to Fly After Coronavirus
    Travel

    What It Will Cost to Fly After Coronavirus

    Flying is about to change drastically—including cost.

  • flight attendant wears a hazmat suit in an airplane
    flight attendant wears a hazmat suit in an airplane
    Travel

    The Airline Taking Coronavirus the Most Seriously

    You might not recognize flight attendants anymore.

  • Antibody test
    Antibody test
    Health

    The Only Reason Not to Get an Antibody Test

    Here's what doctors say about getting tested.

  • doctor holding up an x ray of lungs
    doctor holding up an x ray of lungs
    Health

    This Is What Coronavirus Does to Your Lungs

    COVID-19 wreaks havoc during and after infection.

  • Medical doctor or laborant holding tube with nCoV Coronavirus vaccine for 2019-nCoV virus. Novel Coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China. Coronavirus 2019-nCoV concept.
    Medical doctor or laborant holding tube with nCoV Coronavirus vaccine for 2019-nCoV virus. Novel Coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China. Coronavirus 2019-nCoV concept.
    Health

    Will Coronavirus Go Away Without a Vaccine?

    You may not like the answer.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE