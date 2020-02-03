Culture

Ana de Armas Shares New Photo from "No Time to Die," the New Bond Film

After a new "No Time to Die" teaser aired mid-Super Bowl, Ana de Armas shared a new photo from the movie.

By Diana Bruk February 3, 2020
February 3, 2020
In the middle of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2, we got a fresh look at the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, courtesy of a new teaser trailer. The 30-second ad offered a brief glimpse at Ana de Armas as Paloma, the new Bond girl, sporting a sleek, black, low-cut gown and diamond necklace.

And in conjunction with the new No Time to Die teaser trailer, De Armas, one of the biggest rising stars of 2020, shared a stunning black and white photo of herself in what seems to be the same dress from the film, tagging @007 in the caption.

PALOMA • @007

It's not the first time we've seen De Armas in this particular outfit though; it was also featured in the first official No Time to Die trailer that was released in Dec. 2019. That trailer included the same shot of De Armas as Paloma, but we also got a look at her shooting two guns and doing a pretty impressive backflip kick.

We don't know much about Paloma yet, other than that she's a CIA agent and that she'll be more of an action hero herself and a more nuanced character than the bikini-clad Bond girls of the past.

"I wouldn't say she's ordinary, because when she needs to perform her job, she does," De Armas told the Los Angeles Times in Nov. 2019. "But [she] is flawed. She says what she feels, she's nervous, she's scared. It's human. When I read it, I was like, 'Oh, wait—I can be a Bond girl. I'm that. I'm that messy.' That's what felt so attractive, on top of what she's actually doing in the story, which is another step toward giving women a more powerful and strong place in the films."

ana de armas no time to die
Universal Pictures/YouTube

In addition to No Time to Die, De Armas is making a name for herself in a whole lot of other projects that she has on the way this year. She was most recently in New Orleans filming Deep Water—an erotic thriller co-starring Ben Affleck about a wealthy couple whose marriage turns deadly. She also plays Carolina Larriera, the romantic partner of the United Nations diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello, in the upcoming biopic Sergio, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews. And she'll be stepping into the high heels of Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde, which does not yet have a release date.

"It was two months of extremely intense, emotional, exhausting work," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her turn as Monroe in Nov. 2019. "I was in every scene, in every shot. It was the most intense feeling."

And in regards to her busy 2020, De Armas told the magazine, "Maybe I'll sleep next year, someday." We wouldn't bet on it!

Diana is a senior editor who writes about sex and relationships, modern dating trends, and health and wellness. Read more
