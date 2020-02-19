Culture

See a New Photo of Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck on the "Deep Water" Set

Here's Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck, and Grace Jenkins on the set of the erotic thriller Deep Water.

By Diana Bruk February 19, 2020
Diana Bruk
By Diana Bruk
February 19, 2020
circle

In the upcoming erotic thriller Deep Water, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck star as a wealthy couple whose extramarital arrangement starts to yield a mysterious amount of dead bodies. The movie, which is due in theaters this fall, recently wrapped filming in New Orleans—and now, we have our first look at the entire Van Allen family, Vic (Affleck), Melinda (De Armas), and their daughter Trixie (Grace Jenkins).

On Tuesday, Jenkins' talent agency OneWorld Model and Talent posted a photo of Jenkins, De Armas, and Affleck after production wrapped on the film. Hollywood Pipeline had previously leaked photos of Affleck and De Armas cheering on their on-screen daughter during a soccer game on set in mid-November, but now we have a clearer image of the trio.

Jenkins' talent agency also posted another photo on Facebook of the on-screen family—this time, including Deep Water director Adrian Lyne.

It's a Wrap for the Deep Water movie that filmed in New Orleans! OneWorld talent Grace with Ben Affleck, Ana de Almas and the amazing Director Adrian Lyne.

Posted by OneWorld Model and Talent on Monday, February 17, 2020

Meanwhile, both De Armas and Affleck have been making headlines outside of Deep Water this week.

On Tuesday, De Armas' cover of Vanity Fair's March issue made its debut. The actress gave an in-depth interview about reinventing the Bond girl in the upcoming 007 film No Time to Die, and she also talked about how it was "groundbreaking" to be a "Cuban playing Marilyn Monroe" in the upcoming Netflix film Blonde.

As for Affleck, The New York Times just released a revealing new profile on the actor, in which he opened up about his struggles with alcohol and called his widely publicized divorce from Jennifer Garner "the biggest regret" of his life. The interview comes ahead of his new film The Way Back—a drama about a high school basketball coach with a drinking problem—which hits theaters on Mar. 6.

While No Time to Die and The Way Back hit theaters soon, we still have some months before we'll get to see the Van Allens in Deep Water—the movie is set to be released on Nov. 13, 2020.

Diana Bruk
Diana is a senior editor who writes about sex and relationships, modern dating trends, and health and wellness. Read more
