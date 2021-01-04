Amazon Just Quietly Shut This Beloved Feature Down Today

Today, Kindle-owning Amazon Prime members are likely noticing something different from their reading service. Amazon has quietly shut down its Kindle Owners' Lending Library (KOLL) service that allowed readers to borrow digital books. The service has been slowly phased out by Amazon over the last few months: it's been harder to navigate to on the main Amazon site; it's no longer listed as a key benefit from Amazon Prime Membership; and books covered by the program have not been labeled as such, Screen Rant reports. But as of today, Jan. 4, 2021, it's gone for good.

However, Amazon has assured members that something new will be appearing in place of the service. Read on to get the full details, and for another tidbit you should know if you love shopping on Amazon, check out You Could Get Banned From Amazon For Doing This Common Thing.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1 After nearly a decade, the Kindle lending library is being killed off.

KOLL, a long-standing feature of the Kindle, first launched in 2011, four years after the device debuted. It essentially operated on the principle of the public library, making a range of titles available to be "borrowed" for free, with Amazon Prime members entitled to one free loan per month.

While current bestsellers weren't usually listed in KOLL, plenty of other beloved titles, like the entire Harry Potter series, were uploaded to the library. KOLL covered everything from practical guides to books on learning musical instruments, and young adult novels to self-published genre fiction. Members could read their chosen book as many times as they'd like, for as long as they like, but only one title at a time. And for regular updates on Amazon and more, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Anyone in the middle of a book they borrowed through KOLL can keep reading.

Amazon stressed that while Jan. 4 is the closure date for the library, "customers may continue reading books they previously borrowed from KOLL." And for some new books to look forward to this year, check out 21 Things to Look Forward to in 2021.

3 Prime Reading service will be taking the place of KOLL.

Amazon's Prime Reading service, which first launched in 2016, will be taking KOLL's place. The good news is that this will expand on KOLL's original principle and allow similar "lending," but of up to 10 titles per month. Users must simply return a book before downloading another.

The service is also available to non-Kindle owners who have downloaded the Kindle app on their iOS and Android devices.

4 But it has a much smaller range of titles.

Prime Reading library has just over 1,000 titles. Users who wish to expand the range of what's available to borrow can add Kindle Unlimited or Audible's audiobooks service to their Amazon account—however, both come with an additional monthly fee. And for more of the latest news from Amazon, check out If You Bought This Home Product From Amazon, Return It Now.