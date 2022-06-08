If You Take This for Your Allergies, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns

Across the country, allergies are a widespread affliction. More than 50 million Americans experience various types of allergies each year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). That sends households across the U.S. scrambling for remedies when symptoms come on. But if you've recently bought one allergy remedy for relief, read on to learn important recall information that could affect products in your house right now.

Seasonal allergies affect about 24 million Americans each year.

According to the AAFA's published data, about 24 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis, better known as hay fever, in 2018 alone. This equals around 8 percent (19.2 million) of adults and 7 percent (5.2 million) of kids. Symptoms from these types of allergies can spike in response to pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds, and may be mitigated by over-the-counter remedies.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Buzzagogo is recalling an allergy remedy distributed around the country in stores and online.

Nottingham, New Hampshire-based Buzzagogo Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy. The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which published the company's recall alert on Jun. 7, the same date it was announced.

The product is meant to help improve seasonal allergy symptoms and is packaged in individual tubes for topical nasal application. The affected Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy lot is 2006491 with an expiration date of Aug. 2024 and a UPC code of 860002022116. Both of these identifying numbers are specified on the bottom of the product carton. This lot was distributed around the country to wholesale distributors, retail stores, and online at the company's website, as well as on Amazon.

The kids' allergy remedy could be tainted with dangerous contaminants.

The reason for the recall is that the products have the potential for microbial contamination: FDA testing found some contain elevated levels of yeast and mold, as well as the potential to contain the bacteria bacillus cereus.

In immunocompromised patients, use of the affected product could potentially result in "severe or life-threatening adverse events," such as bacteremia/sepsis, pneumonia, invasive fungal rhinosinusitis, or disseminated fungal infection, according to the recall alert.

Even in non-immunocompromised patients, using the recalled products could result in infectious complications, like bacteremia or noninvasive fungal rhinosinusitis. But in these otherwise healthy populations, reactions are likelier to be less severe as well as more responsive to treatment.

Fortunately, at this stage, Buzzagogo has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this recalled lot.

Here's what to do if you have any of the recalled allergy products at home.

Buzzagogo is currently notifying its distributors and customers by email and is arranging for return or replacement of all recalled products. The recall notice advises customers (as well as distributors or retailers) that have the have Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy with the lot number 2006491 to stop using the product right away. Throw out any remaining product and contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund. "We seek to minimize all inconvenience this may cause consumers and are committed to their complete satisfaction," the company's statement reads.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Buzzagogo by phone at 800-963-2861 or via e-mail at to recall@buzzagogo.com Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

If you think you've experienced any problems that may be related to using this product, contact your doctor or healthcare provider right away.

You can also report adverse reactions or quality problems related to the product to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online. You may also do by regular mail or by fax by first downloading the reporting form (or calling 800-332-1088 to request one), then completing it and returning it to the address on the pre-addressed form or by fax to 800-FDA-0178.

