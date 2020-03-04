Alex Trebek Provides Health Update, Says He's Beating the Odds

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek provided an encouraging update on his health situation Wednesday morning via a video published on social media. It's been a year since Trebek announced that he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer, which he memorialized in the remarkably candid video.

"The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent," Trebek said. "I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker."

"There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days," he said. "I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will."

In the health update, Trebek also spoke of the challenges he's faced, noting that he found himself wondering "if it really was worth fighting on." He then admitted that he saw such thinking as a "betrayal" to his wife and "soul mate," Jean, as well as to cancer patients who have looked to him as a source of hope and strength.

The 79-year-old Jeopardy! host has previously spoken openly about his depression as a result of his diagnosis. "My oncologist tells me I'm doing well even though I don't always feel it," he told Good Morning America in May 2019. "I've had kidney stones, I've had ruptured discs, so I'm used to dealing with pain, but what I'm not used to dealing with is the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness—and it brings tears to my eyes."

But in the new health update video, Trebek sounded far more hopeful. "You know, my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day," Trebek said. "He said, Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only 7 percent, he was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival."

He added with a smile, "If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible. I'll keep you posted."