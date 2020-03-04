Culture

Alex Trebek Provides Health Update, Says He's Beating the Odds

The "Jeopardy" host marked one year since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer with a new video to fans.

By Colby Hall March 4, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
March 4, 2020
circle

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek provided an encouraging update on his health situation Wednesday morning via a video published on social media. It's been a year since Trebek announced that he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer, which he memorialized in the remarkably candid video.

"The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent," Trebek said. "I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker."

"There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days," he said. "I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will."

In the health update, Trebek also spoke of the challenges he's faced, noting that he found himself wondering "if it really was worth fighting on." He then admitted that he saw such thinking as a "betrayal" to his wife and "soul mate," Jean, as well as to cancer patients who have looked to him as a source of hope and strength.

The 79-year-old Jeopardy! host has previously spoken openly about his depression as a result of his diagnosis. "My oncologist tells me I'm doing well even though I don't always feel it," he told Good Morning America in May 2019. "I've had kidney stones, I've had ruptured discs, so I'm used to dealing with pain, but what I'm not used to dealing with is the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness—and it brings tears to my eyes."

But in the new health update video, Trebek sounded far more hopeful. "You know, my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day," Trebek said. "He said, Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only 7 percent, he was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival."

He added with a smile, "If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible. I'll keep you posted."

 

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Couple hugging by a lake
    Couple hugging by a lake
    Relationships

    How to Conquer Your Fear of Commitment

    What every commitment phobe needs to know.

  • contagion movie coronavirus
    contagion movie coronavirus
    Culture

    What "Contagion" Teaches Us About Coronavirus

    Don't panic just yet.

  • cruise buffet fried food
    cruise buffet fried food
    Travel

    15 Terrifying Facts About Cruise Ship Buffets

    That food isn't as fresh as it seems...

  • cherry blossom in washington d.c.
    cherry blossom in washington d.c.
    Travel

    Where to See the Cherry Blossoms in America

    Don't miss these flowers in full bloom.

  • plush animatronic baby yoda doll
    plush animatronic baby yoda doll
    Culture

    Baby Yoda Production Delayed Over Coronavirus

    Potential pandemic pauses production of popular toy.

  • white man and woman holding each other in pajamas in bed
    white man and woman holding each other in pajamas in bed
    Sex

    How Men Can Last Longer in Bed

    Ever try the "squeeze technique"?

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE