If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Says

Customers line up at Aldi to stock up on the store's private label products that cost far less than brand names sold at other stores. The discount grocery store has become one of the most popular supermarkets in the U.S. in recent years. The 2021 Dunnhumby Consumer Pulse Survey found that behind Walmart, customers think Aldi and Kroger are the supermarkets with the best value. But that doesn't mean every single product sold at Aldi is worth buying. In fact, the company just recalled one of its popular items after deeming it "unsafe for consumption." Read on to find out what you need to get rid of.

Some bottles of Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing are being recalled.

Aldi and Drew's Organics, LLC, which makes Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing, are voluntarily recalling one lot of the product "due to a processing issue that could allow for microbial growth," according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled product comes in a 12-oz. glass bottle with the best-if-used-by date of Feb. 15, 2023. Its UPC number is 4099100023169, which is printed on the shoulder of the bottle, above the label.

These specific bottles of the dressing are "unsafe for consumption" due to potentially dangerous pH levels.

Drew's Organics initiated an investigation after observing a color difference in the dressing after manufacturing. It turns out, the product had an off-balance pH "with the potential for microbial growth, including Clostridium botulinum, rendering it unsafe for consumption."

In its recall notice, Aldi says that as of the date the recall was issued, Sept. 16, no illnesses related to the dressing had been reported. Still, they say customers with affected bottles of the Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing should "discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund."

If you have further questions about the recall, you can contact Drew's Organics between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EST on Monday through Friday at 1-800-228-2980 or email them at info@drewsorganics.com .

The Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing in question was sold in 30 states.

According to the recall notices, the salad dressing was distributed to select Aldi stores between Aug. 20 and Sep. 10.

The dressing was sent to Aldis in the following 30 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

In Aldi's recall notice, they point out that the dressing was also available for purchase through their partnership with Instacart.

This is the second Aldi's recall in the past month.

Aldi's recently dealt with another recall of some of its chicken products. On Aug. 9, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a branch of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), announced that 5-oz. packages of Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese, sold at Aldi stores, had been recalled by the manufacturer due to potential contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The cordon bleu chicken in question is printed with the lot code CB 1056 and a best-if-used-by date of Feb. 25, 2023, while the chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese is printed with the lot code BR 1055 and a best-if-used-by date of Feb. 24, 2023. Both products are printed with establishment number P-2375 within the USDA mark of inspection.

Similar to the dressing recall from Aldi, the FSIS says anyone with the affected chicken products is "urged not to consume them" and that the products "should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

