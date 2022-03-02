Aldi advent calendar recall

With the winter COVID surge now in hasty retreat and spring finally on the horizon, last year's holidays might be the furthest thing from your mind right now. But if you shop at Aldi, you might have purchased an item during the Christmas season that poses a danger to your household—or to someone else you might have given it to as a gift—according to a new recall alert announced by the store. So read on to find out what seasonal item is affected by the current recall. Then check your stash to confirm whether you still have the potentially hazardous item right now—and take the recommended action immediately if you do.

RELATED: If You Have Any of These Deodorants, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says.

Aldi is recalling its Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft advent calendar.

Aldi is recalling a seasonal product you may have purchased during the holidays: the Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft advent calendar, which contains 12 separate crafting activities, each separated into a given day. The projects in the calendar include crafts like ornaments, stickers, slime, and other projects.

The recall was published on the U.S. Consumer Product Commission website and is dated Mar. 2, 2022.

RELATED: If You Bought This From Walmart or Kroger, Get Rid of It Immediately.

Paint on a component of the advent calendar contains high levels of lead that pose a potential lead poisoning risk.

The reason for the recall is that surface paint on the brown bell found in "Day 10" of the advent calendar contains excessive levels of lead. The lead levels exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a risk of lead poisoning.

Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested. "Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems," according to the Mayo Clinic. "Children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal."

Only about 13 units were affected in all. And fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far as a result of using this product.

RELATED: Family Dollar Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Shoppers.

Here's how to know if you have the recalled advent calendar at home right now.

If you think you may have purchased this product and still have it at home right now, check your item for the details that identify it as the recalled calendar. The front of the box is illustrated to resemble a house with various windows decked out in holiday designs. The recalled bell is found in the 10th day of the advent calendar as part of the reindeer bell necklace craft.

The advent calendars were manufactured in China and imported by Illinois-based Aldi Inc. They were sold at two Aldi stores across the country: one on El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, California, and one on Highway 72 in West Madison, Alabama. They sold for about $13 each.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Take the advent calendar away from kids immediately and contact Aldi for a full refund.

If you have the recalled advent calendar at home now, or if you suspect you've given it as a gift, you should immediately take steps to get it out of the hands of any children for their safety.

Next, contact Aldi for a full refund. You may call the retailer toll-free at 833-460-2092 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Or, go online to www.aldi.us and click on the "product recalls" tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

RELATED: If You Have Any of These Ice Creams, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Warns.