Health

This Makes Your Antibody Response 7 Times Stronger, New Study Finds

One factor can significantly strengthen your immune response from the vaccine.

By Kali Coleman
July 22, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
July 22, 2021

With more and more reports coming out about breakthrough infections, increasing COVID cases, and certain vaccines yielding less protection against the now-dominant Delta variant, pandemic panic is rising once more, even among those who are fully vaccinated. Some vaccinated people are more vulnerable to the virus than others, though there's no simple way to tell if your body has produced a strong immune response against COVID after getting your shots. But lately, more research has been coming out about how different people may experience varying immune responses depending on a number of factors, and now, a new study has found that one particular factor can increase your antibody levels nearly seven-fold.

RELATED: Half of People Who Did This Had No Antibodies After Vaccination, Study Says.

The new study, published July 21 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, looked at the difference in people's immune responses produced by the COVID vaccine, and they found that younger individuals have more antibodies than older people.

The researchers from the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) analyzed 50 participants who were two weeks out from their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They divided the participants into age groups and then tested their blood serum against both the original coronavirus strain and one variant, Gamma, which originated in Brazil.

According to the study, those in the youngest group—who were all in their 20s—had antibody responses that were nearly seven times stronger than the oldest study group, which was comprised of people between the ages of 70 and 82. The researchers' data showed a clear linear progression of reduced antibody levels from the highest response in the youngest participants to the lowest response in the oldest.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Marcel Curlin, MD, co-author of the study and an associate professor at the OHSU School of Medicine, explained in a statement that although older people had a diminished antibody response, the current COVID vaccines are still effective among this population. "The vaccine still produces strong immune responses compared with natural infection in most older individuals, even if they are lower than their younger counterparts," Curlin explained. "Vaccination in this group may make the difference between serious and mild disease, and likely reduces the chances of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to another person."

The highly transmissible Delta variant that's taken over the U.S. could put older individuals at an increased risk, especially when it comes to breakthrough infections. "Our older populations are potentially more susceptible to the variants, even if they are vaccinated," said Fikadu Tafesse, PhD, senior author of the study and an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology a the OHSU School of Medicine.

According to Tafesse and his colleagues, the diminished antibody response that comes with age further emphasizes the need for everyone to get vaccinated, if they can. "The more people get vaccinated, the less the virus circulates," he said. "Older people aren't entirely safe just because they're vaccinated; the people around them really need to be vaccinated as well. At the end of the day, this study really means that everybody needs to be vaccinated to protect the community."

RELATED: If You Take These Meds, You May Not Have Antibodies Post-Vaccine, Study Says.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Damage on side door after car crash
    Damage on side door after car crash
    Culture

    This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S.

    This car has been in the most fatal crashes recently.

  • Michael J. Fox
    Michael J. Fox
    Health

    Michael J. Fox's First Sign of Parkinson's Disease

    It showed up before he turned 30.

  • Close up mid section of a young man with chest pain
    Close up mid section of a young man with chest pain
    Health

    This Habit Doubles Your Heart Disease Risk

    And you could be doing it daily.

  • brown recluse spider outdoors
    brown recluse spider outdoors
    Health

    If You Live in These States, Prepare for More of This Deadly Spider

    These dangerous creatures could be headed near you.

  • Olympics
    Olympics
    Culture

    Athletes Are Calling Out the Olympics for This

    Some women say they've been forced to make this choice.

  • woman taking pill with water
    woman taking pill with water
    Health

    If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

    The supplement could present a serious health risk.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group